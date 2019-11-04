Teaching Our Youth the Code to Success

How One Military Housing Community is Teaming Up to Support Military Children

/EIN News/ -- Norfolk, VA, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Military Housing (LMH) and Norfolk Public Schools successfully launch the second year of afterschool coding clubs for military youth grades K-5. This series of events was developed in March 2018 and has served over 200 students living within the Lincoln Military Housing community.

Operation Break the Code is a bi-monthly after school coding club for children to learn coding through apps, robots, games, and more. In addition, family coding nights are hosted frequently in the community as an opportunity for the entire family to learn more about this phenomenon sweeping the globe. "I have enjoyed getting to know the military families attending our coding clubs and seeing the engagement in the children with robotics and computer science education activities. I especially have enjoyed seeing the children learn to collaborate with each other when programming and seeing their excitement when the robots are able to perform the program they have designed. It is wonderful to see parents connecting to other parents as well as friendships growing between the children who come for each coding club." - Angela R. de Mik Project Director, DoDEA Grant- Operation Break the Code.

Remaining 2019 club dates: November 14th and December 11th, 4-5pm | Location: Whitehurst Farms Clubhouse | 1690 Normandy Landing, Norfolk, VA 23518

This 5-year partnership is, in part, a result of a DoDEA grant aimed at boosting children’s competency in the increasingly popular field of coding while ensuring parents are given the appropriate tools to be able to continue helping children with coding at home.

Lincoln Military Housing was formed in 2001 through a Department of Defense (DoD) contract with parent company Lincoln Property Company. The mission has always been to increase the quality of military housing for our nation's servicemen and women. Since its inception 17 years ago, Lincoln Military Housing now provides more than 36,000 family homes for military members across the US. Lincoln Military Housing not only provides professional property management and 24-hour maintenance services, the company prides itself in providing community building activities free to all residents. Lincoln Military Housing is available for members of the Army, Air Force, Navy and Marines as well as Coast Guard and National Guard.

Code.org is a 501c3 public non-profit dedicated to expanding participation in computer science and increasing participation by women and underrepresented students of color. Its vision is that every student in every school has the opportunity to learn computer programming. After launching in 2013, Code.org organized the Hour of Code campaign – which has introduced over 100 million students to computer science to date – and partnered with 70 public school districts nationwide to expand computer science programs. Code.org is supported by philanthropic donations from corporations, foundations and generous individuals, including Microsoft, Facebook, Infosys Foundation USA, Amazon, and others. For more information, please visit: code.org.

