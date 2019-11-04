Outlook on the Drone Market in France 2019-2024 by Industry, Method & Unit Sales

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The French Drone Market Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides the most comprehensive outline, analysis, and forecast of the French drone market. The report contains a five-year forecast of French drone market figures for 2019-2024, broken down by segment, industry and application method.

It contains an analysis of French drone regulations, as well as a thorough outline of investment figures in the French drone market in 2012-2018 and key investment deals, mergers and partnerships in France in 2018. Finally, this report also discusses the future trends and opportunities to look out for on the drone market.



Key Highlights

The global drone market will grow from $14 billion in 2018 to over $43 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 20.5%.

The French market is currently one of the largest drone markets in the world, and also the largest drone market in Europe.

Since 2012, more than 3 billion USD has been invested in drone companies worldwide and 2018 was a record year with 702 million USD in disclosed global investments. This report outlines the portion of these disclosed investments which made it into France.

As one of the early innovators France is home to major global drone manufacturers, including Parrot, DELAIR and DeltaDrone.

Within Europe, French companies enter the largest number of strategic drone partnerships in 2018.

Extensive examples of drone applications are included.

Companies Mentioned



DELAIR

DeltaDrone

Parrot

Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction

2.1 Drones: Where Did They Come From?

2.2 Drones: What Do They Look Like?

2.3 Drones: What Can They Be Used For?



3 Scope & Methodology

3.1 Scope

3.2 Data

3.3 The Market Model

3.4 Methodology



4 Industry Insights

4.1 Industry Segmentation & Landscape

4.2 Drone Investments

4.3 Drone Partnerships

4.4 Examples of Drone Applications

4.5 Market Players

4.6 Trends and Perspectives



5 Commercial Drone Regulations

5.1 Definitions

5.2 Regulation Landscape

5.3 DGAC Progress and Key Developments

5.4 Airspace Integration Programs and Initiatives



6 Drone Market 2019-2024

6.1 Total Drone Market

6.1.1 Market Forecast Global 2019-2024

6.1.2 Market Forecast Global (Commercial vs. Private) 2019-2024

6.1.3 Market Forecast France (Commercial vs. Private) 2019-2024

6.2 Commercial Drone Market by Segment

6.2.1 Market Forecast Global 2019-2024

6.2.2 Market Forecast France 2019-2024

6.3 Commercial Drone Market by Industry

6.4 Commercial Drone Market by Method

6.5 Commercial Drone Market by Unit Sales

6.6 Private Drone Market by Segment

6.7 Private Drone Market by Unit Sales



