This Simple Kitchen Gadget Turns Cauliflower into Rice

/EIN News/ -- New Castle, DE, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cauliflower used to be served once a year at Thanksgiving. It was a strange, mushy white vegetable smothered in a creamy or cheesy sauce. It is now a staple food in homes and in restaurants, often taking the place of meat, flour or rice. Cauliflower has grown so popular that a gadget was created to make cooking the crucifer - easier. The new Veggie Ricer from Lékué turns cauliflower or its cousin, broccoli, into rice for nutritious, tasty pizza dough or nutrient-packed rice bowls or salads.

"Cooks use the new Veggie Ricer to lighten up their favorite comfort foods," says Lékué USA Marketing Director, Tara Steffen. “We’re finding that it is helping people change behaviors. The ricer grinds veggies into a bowl of low-carb rice that can be used in recipes as a healthy exchange for high-carb long or short-grain rice or pasta. It’s a simple change but it makes a difference."

Ricing Crucifers is easy. You put pieces of cauliflower or broccoli inside the Veggie Ricer, replace the lid and then turn the two parts of the product in opposite directions. You remove the lid and extract the food. Your cauliflower or broccoli rice is ready to cook.

The veggie rice can be mixed with other vegetables, pasta, soups and stew, salads, eggs, anything. The rice can also be used as a base for a tasty pizza crust for anyone looking for a gluten-free alternative pizza crust. The Veggie Ricer costs just $15.

Lékué products fuse traditional practices with new techniques to foster exciting culinary ideas and make recipes easier, faster, and pleasurable.

