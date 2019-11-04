Global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Market Report 2019 - Market Projected to Reach $8.2 Billion by 2024, from $5.1 Billion in 2019

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Asset Management Market by Component (Solutions, Services), Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Industry Vertical (Energy & Utilities, Government & Defense, Manufacturing, Transportation and Logistics), & Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global enterprise asset management market size is expected to grow from $5.1 billion in 2019 to $8.2 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 10%.

Major vendors offering enterprise asset management solutions and services across the globe include-IBM (US), Oracle (US), IFS (Sweden), SAP (Germany), Infor (US), ABB (Switzerland), Aptean (US), CGI (Canada), IPS (Germany), Maintenance Connection (US), AVEVA (UK), AssetWorks (US), RFgen (US), eMaint (US), UpKeep (US), and Ultimo Software Solutions (UK).

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the EAM market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Growing demand for cloud-based enterprise asset management (EAM) solutions and gaining a 360-degree view of assets are expected to drive the growth of the enterprise asset management market

The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing demand for cloud-based EAM solutions and gaining a 360-degree view of assets. However, security concerns related to data security can hinder the growth of the market.



The transportation and logistics segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Enterprise asset management solutions help businesses operating in the transportation and logistics industry minimize the costs of managing and maintaining transportation assets such as bridges, roads, tunnels, and rails. Furthermore, geotechnical monitoring of transportation assets allows organizations to perform maintenance operations whenever and wherever required.



The professional services segment expected to account for a larger share during the forecast period as compared to the managed services segment

Professional services are services offered through professionals, specialists, or experts, to support the business. These services include planning and consulting training and education, and support and maintenance. The growing focus of organizations to effectively deploy EAM solutions and streamline their entire service lifecycle is fueling the adoption of professional services.



APAC expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

The EAM market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the penetration of several companies such as Oracle, IBM, and Infor in the region. Additionally, many emerging economies in the APAC region are likely to adopt EAM solutions because of their high demands, specifically in the oil and gas, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and energy and utility industries.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Enterprise Asset Management Market

4.2 Market in North America, by Vertical & Country

4.3 Market Major Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Cloud-Based EAM Solutions

5.2.1.2 Gaining a 360 Degree View of Assets

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Concerns of Organizations Related to Data Security and Confidentiality

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Extending the Asset Lifecycle With the Help of Advanced Technologies

5.2.3.2 Need for Digital Asset Management Strategy

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Selecting the Right Solution That Aligns With the Organization's Business Needs

5.2.4.2 Integration of EAM With Third-Party Erp Systems

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Use Case 1: Cern

5.3.2 Use Case 2: Universal Forest Products

5.3.3 Use Case 3: Pratt & Whitney



6 Enterprise Asset Management Market By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Asset Lifecycle Management

6.2.1.1 Growing Demand to Streamline Business Processes and Reduced Maintenance Cost Fuel the Demand for Enterprise Asset Management Solutions in the Market

6.2.2 Inventory Management

6.2.2.1 Inventory Management Balances the Risks of Inventory Surfeits and Shortages Across the Different Verticals

6.2.3 Work Order Management

6.2.3.1 Rise in Demand for Organizations to Efficiently Manage Work Orders and Improve Workforce Productivity is Expected to Drive the Growth of Work Order Management Solutions in the Market

6.2.4 Labor Management

6.2.4.1 Growing Need to Manage and Increase Labor Productivity is Increasing the Adoption of Labor-Management Solutions in the Market

6.2.5 Predictive Maintenance

6.2.5.1 Growing Demand for Monitoring and Predicting System Failures in Real-Time is Paving the Way for Predictive Maintenance Solutions in the Market

6.2.6 Facility Management

6.2.6.1 Growing Demand to Transform Data Into Manageable Insights Fuel the Demand for Facility Management Solutions in the Market

6.2.7 Reporting and Analytics

6.2.7.1 Need to Improve Operations With Real-Time Analysis of the Huge Amount of Data is Expected to Drive the Demand for Reporting and Analytics Solutions

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Professional Services

6.3.1.1 Growing Focus of Organizations to Effectively Deploy Enterprise Asset Management Solutions and Streamline Their Entire Service Lifecycle is Fuelling the Adoption of Professional Services

6.3.2 Managed Services

6.3.2.1 Increasing Need to Reduce Data Breaches and Protect Intellectual Property is Fueling the Demand for Managed Services in the Market



7 Enterprise Asset Management Market By Deployment Mode

7.1 Introduction

7.2 On-Premises

7.2.1 Security Concerns Among Large Enterprises to Drive the Adoption of On-Premises Enterprise Asset Management Solution

7.3 Cloud

7.3.1 Scalability and Cost-Effectiveness of Cloud-Based Enterprise Asset Management Solution to Drive Their Adoption During the Forecast Period



8 Enterprise Asset Management Market By Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Large Enterprises

8.2.1 Growing Focus of Large Enterprise to Efficiently Manage a Large Amount of Critical Assets to Drive the Adoption of Enterprise Asset Management Solution Among Large Enterprises

8.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

8.3.1 Need for Cost-Effective Solutions to Drive the Demand for Enterprise Asset Management Solutions Among Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



9 Enterprise Asset Management Market By Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Energy and Utilities

9.2.1 Focus of Organizations to Take Proactive Measures Against Outages and Reduce Risks in Managing Critical Operations Projected to Drive the Adoption of Enterprise Asset Management Solutions in Energy and Utilities Vertical

9.3 Manufacturing

9.3.1 Rising Need to Streamline Product Manufacturing and Delivery Process is Expected to Drive the Growth of Enterprise Asset Management Solution in Manufacturing Vertical

9.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences

9.4.1 Need to Automate and Improve Complex Healthcare Service Operations Expected to Drive the Demand for Enterprise Asset Management Solutions in Healthcare and Life Sciences Vertical

9.5 Transportation and Logistics

9.5.1 Rising Need to Minimize Cost of Transportation Assets is Expected to Fuel the Demand for Enterprise Asset Management Solutions During the Forecast Period

9.6 IT and Telecom

9.6.1 Demand for Highly Connected Environment to Efficiently Manage Various Assets is Expected to Drive Need for Enterprise Asset Management Solutions in IT and Telecom Vertical

9.7 Government and Defense

9.7.1 Need for Highly Reliable Assets to Handle Crucial Projects is Expected to Drive the Demand for Enterprise Asset Management Solutions in Government and Defense Vertical

9.8 Others



10 Enterprise Asset Management Market By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 United States

10.2.1.1 Early Adoption of Technologies and High Focus on Innovations to Boost Market Growth in the United States

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Adoption of Enterprise Asset Management Solutions Across Verticals to Drive the Market Growth in Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 United Kingdom

10.3.1.1 Rise in Demand for Enterprise Asset Management Solutions to Maximize RoA to Drive the Growth of the Market in the United Kingdom

10.3.2 Germany

10.3.2.1 Government Focuses on Innovation and Research to Drive the Enterprise Asset Management Market in Germany

10.3.3 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 High Investment in Advanced Technologies Solutions to Drive the Market in China

10.4.2 Australia and New Zealand

10.4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Technologies in Various Industries Boost the Demand for Enterprise Asset Management in Australia and New Zealand

10.4.3 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Middle East and Africa (MEA)

10.5.1 UAE

10.5.1.1 Digitalization in Various Industries Boosts the Adoption of Enterprise Asset Management in the UAE

10.5.2 South Africa

10.5.2.1 Increasing Demand for Enterprise Asset Management Solutions to Enhance the Customer Experience is Driving the Growth in South Africa

10.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

10.6 Latin America

10.6.1 Brazil

10.6.1.1 Rise in Number of Asset-Intensive Companies to Drive the Growth of the EAM Market in Brazil

10.6.2 Mexico

10.6.2.1 Increasing Awareness of Enterprise Asset Management Solution to Drive the EAM Market in Mexico

10.6.3 Rest of Latin America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Scenario

11.1.1 New Product Launches

11.1.2 Business Expansions

11.1.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.1.4 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.2.1 Visionary Leaders

11.2.2 Innovators

11.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.2.4 Emerging Companies



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

Business Overview, Products, Solutions & Services, Key Insights, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis

12.2 Oracle

12.3 IFS

12.4 Infor

12.5 IBM

12.6 SAP

12.7 ABB

12.8 Intelligent Process Solutions (IPS)

12.9 Maintenance Connection

12.10 AVEVA

12.11 Aptean

12.12 eMaint

12.13 CGI

12.14 UpKeep

12.15 RFgen Software

12.16 AssetWorks

12.17 Ultimo Software Solutions



