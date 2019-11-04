Sompo International Hires Harriet Harty as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, Sompo International Commercial Property and Casualty Operations

/EIN News/ -- PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, announced today that Harriet Harty has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) for Sompo International’s Commercial P&C operations. Ms. Harty will have oversight of all human capital strategies globally for Sompo International P&C and will report to Brian Goshen, Chief Administrative Officer, Sompo International. Harriet will play a critical role in the strategic growth of Sompo International and will lead all functional aspects of the Human Resources organization, which include talent acquisition, talent management, compensation, learning & development, HRIS, benefits, payroll and business partner strategies.



Harriet joins Sompo International with over 23 years of Human Resources experience, most recently serving as Chief Human Resources Officer for Allstate Insurance Company. Ms. Harty received her bachelor's degree in accounting from Northeastern Illinois University, an MBA from the University of Illinois at Chicago and is a Certified Public Accountant. She is committed to community service and is currently on the board of After School Matters, a non-profit organization that provides life-changing opportunities to Chicago area high school teens.

Brian Goshen, Chief Administrative Officer of Sompo International Commercial P&C, stated, “I am delighted that Harriet has joined our team during this time of growth at Sompo International. Harriet is a proven senior HR leader who has a reputation for partnering with business leaders to execute on strategy, fostering purpose-driven cultures and delivering on programs that support diversity and inclusion. She will play a key role in growing our organization in talent, geography and scale. All of us on the leadership team are looking forward to working with Harriet as we continue to build Sompo International into an even more relevant and key global player in the P&C market."

About Sompo International

Sompo International Holdings Ltd. is a global specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, headquartered in Bermuda. Through its operating subsidiaries, Sompo International writes agriculture, professional lines, property, marine, energy, casualty and other specialty lines of insurance and catastrophe, property, casualty, professional lines, weather risk and specialty lines of reinsurance. Sompo International companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of Sompo Holdings, Inc., whose core business encompasses one of the largest property and casualty insurance groups in the Japanese domestic market. We maintain excellent financial strength as evidenced by the ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard and Poor’s on our principal operating subsidiaries. Sompo International’s headquarters are located at Waterloo House, 100 Pitts Bay Road, Pembroke HM 08, Bermuda and its mailing address is Sompo International, Suite No. 784, No. 48 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda. For more information about Sompo International, please visit: www.sompo-intl.com .

