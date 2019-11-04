Dillard, Tomaszewski Assume New Leadership Roles at Sonoco

/EIN News/ -- HARTSVILLE, S.C., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco, (NYSE: SON), one of the largest diversified global packaging companies, has announced the promotions of two leaders: Rob Dillard and Jeff Tomaszewski. Dillard has been named Corporate Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development. Tomaszewski has been promoted to Vice President, Global Rigid Paper and Closures and Display and Packaging.

Dillard’s promotion comes with the December 15, 2019 retirement of 32-year Sonoco veteran Kevin Mahoney, Senior Vice President of Corporate Planning. In this new position, Dillard will be responsible for the Company’s Corporate Development and Strategy function and serve on the Company’s Executive Committee, reporting to Rob Tiede, President and CEO. Dillard, 45, joined Sonoco in 2018 after serving as President of Personal Care Europe and Vice President of Strategy and Innovation at Domtar Personal Care, a division of Domtar Corporation. Prior to that, he served as President of Stanley Hydraulics and Vice President of Business Development at Stanley Black and Decker. He has extensive experience in capital markets and mergers and acquisitions from his time with UBS Investment Bank, where he served as Executive Director of the Global Industrials Group. Dillard holds a BA in Economics along with a MBA from the University of North Carolina.

In his new position, Tomaszewski, 51, leads Sonoco’s Global Rigid Paper and Closures business, which has operations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and South Africa, as well as the Company’s Display and Packaging business, which has operations in the United States, Poland and Brazil. Elected by Sonoco’s Board of Directors as a Corporate Officer, Tomaszewski serves on the Company’s Management Committee and reports to Rodger Fuller, Senior Vice President, Global Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging and Protective Solutions. Prior to his appointment, Tomaszewski served as Division Vice President and General Manager of Rigid Paper Containers, NA and Display and Packaging since January 2018. Prior to that leadership role, he served as Division Vice President, Rigid Paper Containers, NA, since 2015 and Division Vice President and General Manager of Global Display and Packaging and Packaging Services, since 2013. Tomaszewski holds BS and MS degrees in accounting along with an MBA from Bentley College.

“Both Rob and Jeff have proven leadership records with Sonoco,” said Tiede. “I look forward to their continued growth within the Company as they take on their expanded responsibilities.”



Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global provider of a variety of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging, and displays and packaging supply chain services. With annualized net sales of approximately $5.4 billion, the Company has 23,000 employees working in approximately 300 operations in 36 countries, serving some of the world’s best known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. The Company ranked first in the Packaging sector on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 2019. For more information, visit www.sonoco.com.

