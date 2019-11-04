GATX Corporation to Present at Baird’s 2019 Global Industrial Conference

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) today announced that Brian A. Kenney, chairman and chief executive officer of GATX, will present at Baird's 2019 Global Industrial Conference on Nov. 6, 2019. The presentation will include an overview of GATX’s operations.



GATX’s presentation will begin at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To listen to a live webcast of the presentation, please access the appropriate link at www.gatx.com at least 15 minutes prior to the start time. The webcast will be archived for 90 days.

Slides accompanying the presentation will be available prior to the start of the presentation at www.gatx.com or by calling the GATX Investor Relations Department.

GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for over 120 years. GATX has been headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, since its founding in 1898. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.gatx.com.

