Global Heat-not-Burn (HnB)Tobacco Product Markets, Forecast to 2025 - World Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 19.3% During 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Product Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by Product Type, by Demography, by Sales Channels, by Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Report Scope



This report thoroughly covers the market by product type by demography, by sales channels and by regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



According to this research, global heat-not-burn (HnB) product market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period 2019-2025

Changing consumer preferences, promotion of heat-not-burn tobacco products and increasing number of stores with HnB products are driving the growth of the market. Heated tobacco products are gaining popularity due to a general curiosity and rising health concerns among the consumers.

The Asia-Pacific region holds the majority of the market share in the overall global HnB market. This is due to the fact that Asia-Pacific has a significantly large smoking population and the social acceptance of heat-not-burn tobacco product in the region is substantially high. Europe is the second largest regional market after the Asia-Pacific region.



By sales channel, the offline mode captured the majority of the revenue share due to the presence of a large number of retail stores that sell the product. Another major factor driving the demand for heat-not-burn tobacco product via offline sales channel is that the offline stores generally provide a chance to inspect the product before actual use.

Companies Profiled



British American Tobacco

Japan Tobacco International

KT&G Corporation

Philip Morris International Inc.



The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:



By Product Type

Tobacco Stick Packs

Devices

By Demography

Gender Male Female

Age Group 18-39 years 40-59 years Above 59 years



By Sales Channel

Online

Offline

By Regions

Europe Italy Poland Germany Russia

Asia-Pacific South Korea Japan Malaysia

Americas

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lf9y2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.