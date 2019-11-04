Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Sundial Growers Inc.

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming November 25, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Sundial Growers Inc. (“Sundial” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SNDL) investors who acquired securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with Sundial's August 2019 initial public stock offering (the "IPO" or the "Offering").



If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On August 1, 2019, Sundial closed its initial public offering (“IPO”), in which it sold 11 million shares at $13.00 per share for gross proceeds of $143 million. In the Registration Statement for the IPO, the Company stated that it produces “produce high-quality, consistent cannabis.”

On August 14, 2019, cannabis producer Zenabis Global Inc. (“Zenabis”) revealed that “[c]ertain third-party producers failed to supply saleable cannabis in line with contractual obligations. Due to quality issues, Zenabis had to return or reject a total of 554 kg of cannabis from a third-party.”

On August 19, 2019, MarketWatch published an article stating that Sundial had sold the cannabis to Zenabis. The article also stated that the cannabis was returned “because it contained visible mold, parts of rubber gloves and other non-cannabis material, according to people familiar with the matter.”

The same day, the Company confirmed that it was resolving an “isolated immaterial matter between Sundial and [a] Licensed Producer.”

Since the IPO, Sundial’s shares have traded as low as $7.86 per share, or nearly 40% below the $13 IPO price.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Sundial failed to supply saleable cannabis in line with contractual obligations to Zenabis Global Inc.; (2) that due to material quality issues, Zenabis had to return or reject a total of 554 kg of cannabis to Sundial, valued at approximately U.S. $1.9 million (C$2.5 million); and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about Sundial's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Sundial securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement, you may move the Court no later than November 25, 2019 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

