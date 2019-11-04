Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of the Following Mergers

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



Liberty Property Trust (NYSE: LPT ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Liberty Property’s agreement to be acquired by Prologis, Inc. Shareholders of Liberty Property will receive 0.675 shares of Prologis common stock for each share of Liberty Property they own.

Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: IPHS ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Innophos’ agreement to be acquired by One Rock Capital Partners, LLC. Shareholders of Innophos will receive $32.00 in cash for each share of Innophos owned.

Steuben Trust Corporation (OTC Pink: SBHO ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Steuben’s agreement to be acquired by Community Bank System, Inc. Shareholders of Steuben will receive $12.60 in cash and 0.8054 shares of Community Bank System for each share of Steuben owned.

First Advantage Bancorp (OTC QX: FABK ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to First Advantage’s agreement to be acquired by Reliant Bancorp, Inc. Shareholders of First Advantage will receive $3.00 in cash and 1.17 shares of Reliant common stock for each share of First Advantage owned.

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com , or at https://www.rigrodskylong.com/offices-contact .

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. , with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.

Seth D. Rigrodsky

Gina M. Serra

Telephone: (302) 295-5310

Toll-Free: (888) 969-4242

Fax: (302) 654-7530

Email: info@rl-legal.com

http://www.rigrodskylong.com

Follow Rigrodsky & Long on Facebook and Twitter



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.