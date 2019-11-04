Giant Debuts New TV Spots Highlighting Its Team

TV advertising campaign centered around GIANT DIRECT and convenience offered for busy families

/EIN News/ -- CARLISLE, Pa., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GIANT Food Stores is looking no further than its own team for its brand new TV advertising campaign. Centered around GIANT DIRECT, the company’s online grocery service that offers pick-up and delivery, the spots debut today and feature two members of the company’s team: Annette White from the Lewisburg, Pa., GIANT and Stephanie Coons from the Levittown, Pa., GIANT.



“With online grocery and delivery services exploding throughout the marketplace, what sets GIANT DIRECT apart is our people. They make GIANT special and make the GIANT DIRECT experience unlike others with a continued focus on fresh thinking and putting our customers first,” said Matt Simon, chief marketing officer, GIANT Food Stores. “For this reason, when it came time to selecting the talent for our new TV campaign, our own team members were the clear choice. Annette and Stephanie bring authenticity to the fun spots, which we think will really resonate with today’s consumers.”

The two television spots focus on families and the convenience of utilizing GIANT DIRECT. One features a mom pulling up to a GIANT store with three boisterous kids in the backseat and GIANT team member Stephanie loading up their groceries. The second features a dad and his tween daughter in the car jamming out with air instruments as GIANT team member Annette approaches the car and then places the groceries in his trunk. The spots show that even in the parking lot, a grocery pickup at GIANT delivers the same value and trust that customers expect from the in-store experience, as well as from the brand and its team members.

Now running, the campaign includes both 15 and 30-second spots for GIANT DIRECT as well as MARTIN’S DIRECT, available at the company’s stores that operate under the MARTIN’S Food Markets banner. To view the new spots, click here .

“We were thrilled to showcase Annette and Stephanie on behalf of all the GIANT DIRECT team members who work within the online grocery pickup and delivery department, providing busy families with this convenient offering each and every day,” added Simon.

GIANT DIRECT provides customers with thousands of private label and national brand products, at great prices, with the same quality and service they have come to expect from their local GIANT and MARTIN’S Food Markets, through a seamless online grocery experience. From fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli meats and cheeses, natural, gluten-free and organic foods to household items and even rotisserie chicken, all orders are carefully hand-picked by team members.

The creative and production was handled by Brownstein Group, GIANT’S advertising agency of record.

Brownstein Group and GIANT sought to take the authentic, personal touch that GIANT is known for and bring it to GIANT DIRECT, a forward-looking service. The messaging for the campaign is simple: it’s ok to be distracted by life and by family — GIANT provides options that make decisions simpler and life more convenient.

“With GIANT DIRECT, your life doesn’t have to stop in order to get groceries,” said Meredith Schwinder, Creative Director at Brownstein Group. “In this campaign we sought to show honest, family moments taking place right in a GIANT parking lot, showcasing the ease of the new service in a fun, realistic, and relatable way.”

Launched earlier this year, GIANT DIRECT is available at more than 115 locations across four states. With additional locations planned for the remainder of the year, customers across 90% of the company’s footprint will have access to online grocery ordering. To place an order with GIANT DIRECT, customers can use any device to visit the GIANT Food Stores website, giantdirect.com, or the GIANT app, enter their zip code and begin shopping. Before checking out, they’ll be asked to select how they would like to receive their order – delivery or pickup.

Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pa., GIANT Food Stores is passionate about connecting families and creating healthier communities. As an omni-channel retailer, GIANT proudly serves millions of neighbors across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. With more than 32,000 talented team members supporting over 180 stores, 132 pharmacies, 102 fuel stations, and over 115 online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service in hundreds of zip codes, GIANT is changing the customer experience and creating an impact in local communities for a better future. The GIANT Food Stores family of brands includes GIANT, MARTIN'S Food Markets, GIANT Heirloom Market, GIANT DIRECT and MARTIN’S DIRECT. GIANT Food Stores is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. For more information, visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.

