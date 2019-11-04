XMedius Spotlights Industry-Leading UC, Secure File Exchange Solutions at Microsoft Ignite

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Booth #2420 — This week at Microsoft Ignite , XMedius will be on hand to highlight its full range of secure enterprise communications solutions – including data ( XM Fax and XM SendSecure ) and voice ( XM Connect and XM TeamQ ) applications. Demonstrations will take place at the XMedius booth #2420 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.



The safe exchange of vital, confidential information is critical to the daily workings of enterprises across all industries – and XMedius’ reputation as a global leader has been built around its security-first mindset. XMedius leads the industry in secure file exchange and offers unparalleled flexibility in its Unified Communications (UC) solutions that make enterprise users more accessible and productive.

UC Solutions

A Microsoft partner since 2005, XMedius’ best-of-breed UC product suite, XM Connect, has enabled the company to consistently reside at the top of the Microsoft partner ecosystem. XM Connect holds a Silver Messaging Competency for integration with Microsoft Exchange, and also enhances Office 365 and Skype for Business environments. XM Connect includes user-friendly features such as embedded voicemail transcription using Microsoft Bing Speech, Google Cloud and VoiceBase, missed call notification, find me / follow me rules based on a given user’s availability, and more.

Microsoft customers seeking to continue their use of Unified Messaging (UM) beyond December 1, 2019 are encouraged to stop by the XMedius booth. As discontinuation of support for Session Border Controllers (SBC) nears, XM Connect provides Microsoft customers with a secure, flexible enterprise-class UM solution that enables them to continue using their existing PBX or Skype for Business Server investments until they are ready to transition to the cloud and Microsoft Phone System over time.

“With Microsoft fundamentally changing the way that Exchange handles Unified Messaging, we want to send a strong message to users that we are here for them,” said Tom Minifie, XMedius vice president and general manager, voice solutions. “XMedius allows customers to keep their existing infrastructure and use either Exchange Online or upgrade to Exchange 2019 on-premises. Adding XM Connect is an extremely cost-effective UM fix, as it allows users to avoid a full rip and replace of their voice infrastructure.”

Secure File Exchange Solutions

XM Fax, XMedius’ Fax over IP (FoIP) solution, can be deployed on-premises or consumed as a cloud service. Going well beyond just being a fax solution, XM Fax enables faxing directly from employee workstations, mobile devices, compatible MFPs, or even EMR/EHR or CRM software by leveraging connectors and APIs. With business continuity and security in mind, XM Fax offers high availability and disaster recovery – with encryption for data in transit and at rest, the ability to set zero retention policies, and support for hardened TLS protocols and TLS 1.3.

To learn more, please visit www.xmedius.com or stop by XMedius booth #2420 at Microsoft Ignite.

About XMedius

XMedius is a global leader in the field of enterprise communications solutions. Its suite of enterprise-grade on-premises and cloud communications solutions enable businesses to benefit from secure and unified communication, as well as to exchange sensitive and confidential data that meets and exceeds industry regulatory compliance requirements. Based in Montreal (Canada), with offices in Seattle (USA) and Paris (France), the company serves businesses, enterprises and service providers through a global team of customer focused employees. Its solutions are deployed worldwide across a number of sectors, including education, finance, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and legal services. For more information about XMedius and its solutions, visit www.xmedius.com , and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter .

XMedius U.S. Media Contact:

Stephanie Olsen

Lages & Associates

(949) 453-8080

stephanie@lages.com

XMedius Canada Media Contact:

Stéphane Vidal

Vice President, Marketing and Communications

XMedius Solutions Inc.

(514) 787-2121

stephane.vidal@xmedius.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.