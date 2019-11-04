Devolutions Safeguards Sensitive Data, Debuts Privileged Access Management Solution Tailor-Made for SMBs

New Devolutions Password Server Delivers Enterprise-Grade PAM Solution without the Overhead, Complexity and Cost

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Booth #1721 -- While every business is a potential target of attackers and internal fraud, small and midsized businesses (SMBs) face unique challenges when it comes to securing privileged access. Managing access to privileged accounts is critical for ensuring system integrity and security – however many Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions currently available are complex and go well beyond what most SMBs require. A balance must be struck between securing critical assets and ensuring that employees remain productive. With security breaches and credential thefts on the rise – what’s an SMB to do?



Software developer Devolutions today announced Devolutions Password Server , a comprehensive, highly secured, enterprise-grade PAM solution designed to meet the needs of IT professionals tasked with securing assets for SMBs. Described by industry analyst Martin Kuppinger as “providing a good baseline set of PAM capabilities and being easy to deploy and operate,” Password Server allows users to control access to privileged accounts and manage remote sessions through a secure solution that can be deployed on-premises. When used in combination with Devolutions’ Remote Desktop Manager , Password Server becomes the single pane of glass of any IT department, integrating passwords and credentials vaulting with a robust, efficient remote connections management solution.

“Most PAM solutions are designed for large enterprises, then scaled back or restructured in an attempt to meet the needs of smaller businesses,” noted David Hervieux, Devolutions’ founder and CEO. “Knowing that this approach leaves much to be desired, we created a solution that was designed specifically for the needs of SMBs. According to early reports, our Password Server is much faster and less complex to deploy than other solutions on the market, has exactly the tools that SMBs need – without the unnecessary bells and whistles – and is priced much lower than any other solution available.”

Password Server key features and benefits include:

A secure vault to safely store privileged information

Account discovery capabilities

Powerful role-based access controls

Monitoring and reporting tools for audit and compliance requirements

A remote connection launching tool with credential injection

Provides ease of management by relieving administrative burdens and eliminating password fatigue

Includes enterprise features that facilitate the management of large numbers of privileged accounts and users

Devolutions at Microsoft Ignite

Password Server is now available, and can be seen in action at Microsoft Ignite from November 4-8 in Orlando. At the event, Devolutions will be giving demonstrations of their entire suite of universal password and access management solutions, including:



Remote Desktop Manager – Consolidate remote connections, automate tasks and manage machines with this powerful “Swiss Army knife” software.

– Consolidate remote connections, automate tasks and manage machines with this powerful “Swiss Army knife” software. Password Server – Discover how a PAM solution can help secure, manage and monitor access to an organization’s privileged credentials and accounts.

– Discover how a PAM solution can help secure, manage and monitor access to an organization’s privileged credentials and accounts. Password Hub – Easily manage passwords and sensitive data for entire teams with an easy-to-use, cloud-based password management solution.

– Easily manage passwords and sensitive data for entire teams with an easy-to-use, cloud-based password management solution. Wayk Now – Access remote computers and provide support to end users with this instant support and remote desktop tool.

To access an infographic on Privileged Access Management that lists top features to consider and data breach stats for SMBs, click here . For more information about Devolutions, please visit devolutions.net .

About Devolutions

Established in 2010, Devolutions is a Canadian-based company located near Montreal, Quebec. With more than 400,000 users in over 140 countries, Devolutions is on a mission to develop innovative enterprise software that helps users cost-effectively, simply and effectively achieve their remote desktop management, password management, privileged access management, and cybersecurity goals. The company is also committed to providing exceptional technical support, ensuring an excellent user experience that exceeds expectations, and delivering high performance with superior quality. For more information about Devolutions and its solutions, visit devolutions.net , follow the company on LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram , like on Facebook or subscribe on YouTube .

Media Contact:

Stephanie Olsen

Lages & Associates

(949) 453-8080

stephanie@lages.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c92afa57-01d5-4cf1-802a-b245daf9520f

Privileged Access Management Infographic While every business is a potential target of attackers and internal fraud, SMBs face unique challenges when it comes to securing privileged access. The New Devolutions Password Server delivers an enterprise-grade PAM solution without the overhead, complexity and cost.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.