The FDA has identified this as a Class I recall, the most serious type of recall. Use of these devices may cause serious injuries or death.

Recalled Product

CentriMag Acute Circulatory Support System

Lot numbers: L05333-0001 - L06608-0024

Distribution Dates: November 22, 2017 - August 6, 2019

Devices Recalled in the U.S.: 381

Date Initiated by Firm: August 22, 2019

Device Use

The CentriMag System is intended to pump blood through a patient for up to six hours during open heart procedures. The system also provides temporary blood circulatory support for up to 30 days for patients in cardiogenic shock when the right side of the heart loses pumping power, and blood backs up in the body's veins (acute right ventricular failure).

The system includes a console that controls the pump speed and flow. A cable connects the console to a motor, allowing flexibility in the pump motor and pump positioning.

Reason for Recall

Abbot is recalling their CentriMag System due to a calibration system error resulting from electromagnetic interference that may cause the pump to slow or stop, the console screen to blank, and various inaccurate alarms. If the pump slows or stops, the patient is at risk of service adverse health consequences such as stroke, severe organ damage or death.

Forty-four (44) injuries and one (1) death were reported at the time when Abbot initiated the recall in August 2019.

Who May be Affected

Health care providers using the CentriMag System during open heart procedures

All patients undergoing open heart procedures involving use of the CentriMag System

Surgeons and perfusionistsusing the CentriMag System

Hospital Bioengineering Departments using the CentriMag System

What to Do

On August 22, 2019, Abbot sent a Medical Device Recall letter to their customers with the following recommendations and actions:

Recommendations for Health Care Providers, Bioengineers, Patients and their Caregivers

Continued use of the motor is acceptable until recalibration can be performed, as long as the motor does not exhibit the issues related to electromagnetic interference.

In the event of an electromagnetic interference issue, alarms will alert caregivers of the problem.

Should an electromagnetic interference issue occur, switch the pump to the backup system as described in the CentriMag System Operating Manual.

Electromagnetic interference sources in the area of the system may interfere with console's performance. If changes occur in the operating area of the console due to electromagnetic interference sources, immediately remove the source of electromagnetic interference or move the console away from the source of the electromagnetic interference.

The 2nd Generation CentriMag Primary Console may interfere with the operation of other equipment in close proximity.

Do not place equipment, other than an additional 2nd Generation Primary CentriMag Console, near the main Console or Motor.

Insert the cord into the AC wall outlet only. Do not use power strips and socket extensions. In the BVAD configuration both console power cords must be inserted directly into an AC wall outlet.

All customers should complete the acknowledgement form included in the letter and return it to Abbott.

Abbott has implemented changes to the motor calibration process in manufacturing to mitigate the issue. An Abbott representative will contact their customers to explain how affected motors can be recalibrated.

Contact Information

Customers with questions can contact their Abbott MCS Clinical Specialist or MCS HeartLine 1-800-456-1477, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Additional Resources

How do I report a problem?

Health care professionals and consumers may report adverse reactions or quality problems they experience using these devices to MedWatch: The FDA Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program either online, by regular mail, or by FAX to 1-800-FDA-0178.