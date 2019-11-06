Rosa & Co. honors World Diabetes Day with a webinar on how QSP modeling supports the progress of new diabetes treatments

Rosa & Co. - Drug Development Advisors

Sanofi’s Head of Translational Disease Modeling to show how a diabetes model platform can help improve clinical study design for novel treatments.

QSP modeling of novel diabetes treatments helps shed light on the underlying mechanisms involved in diabetes as well as contributes to finding solutions for this debilitating disease.” — Ron Beaver, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Rosa & Co.

SAN CARLOS, CA, USA, November 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rosa & Co. LLC announced today that Dr. Britta Goebel, Head of Translational Disease Modeling at Sanofi in Germany, will present a webinar entitled “Quantitative Systems Pharmacology (QSP) Modeling Support in Development of Novel Diabetes Treatments” on World Diabetes Day, November 14.Since its inception in 2011, Rosa & Co.’s Worldwide Webinar Series has been an important resource for disseminating the impact of modeling and simulation on all phases of drug development – resulting in reduced risk, reduced costs, increased confidence, and saving time and money. Speakers have included experts from academia, industry, Rosa client companies, and internal experts.“Diabetes is a global problem,” said Ron Beaver, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Rosa & Co. “QSP modeling of novel diabetes treatments helps shed light on the underlying mechanisms involved in diabetes as well as contributes to finding solutions for this debilitating disease.”Over the last eight years, the complimentary monthly webinars have catered to more than 5,000 attendees worldwide, from all drug development disciplines. On November 14th, World Diabetes Day, everyone is welcome to attend the 87th webinar in Rosa’s series and hear about how QSP modeling can provide insight into novel treatments for diabetes Quantitative Systems Pharmacology Modeling Support in Development of Novel Diabetes TreatmentsBy Dr. Britta Goebel - Head of Translational Disease Modeling (Diabetes-CV & I&I) at Sanofi, FrankfurtMechanistic Quantitative Systems Pharmacology (QSP) models inform decision making along the value chain from drug discovery to development. To support the development of novel diabetes therapies, we apply QSP models ranging from mechanistic model platforms via mechanistic PK/PD models to clinical trial simulators. The following use cases will be presented:• We use a diabetes model platform covering all relevant parts of human physiology (e.g., glucose-insulin homeostasis, lipid metabolism) and pharmacology integrating data from various studies to provide mechanistic understanding and to assess the potential benefit and risk of new mechanisms of action.• We apply focused mechanistic models of the glucose-insulin system to model clinical data at the individual patient level (time course data of glucose, insulin, c-peptide after meal challenge). Thereby, we provide mechanistic insights into effects of a novel dual agonist (so-called oral minimal model method). In particular, we quantify drug effects in terms of insulin action, secretion, and meal glucose rate of appearance, estimated by using meal test data of a Phase 1 clinical study.• We apply a Diabetes Simulator (trained with individual patient data) to inform clinical study design for novel insulins by running clinical trial simulations in virtual populations. Register to attend the free webinarAbout Rosa & Co.Established in 2002, Rosa & Co. is known worldwide for clarifying the connection between disease mechanisms, therapeutic interventions, and clinical outcomes through its PhysioPD™ Research Platforms. The credible scientific insights and actionable program impact delivered by PhysioPD Research would be difficult or impossible to achieve with any other research approach.

