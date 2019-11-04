Ethan Allen Looks to 2020 and Beyond at Annual International Convention

/EIN News/ -- Danbury, CT, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over 500 interior designers and retail management from all over the globe have come together for Ethan Allen’s annual international convention, hosted at Ethan Allen headquarters in Danbury, Connecticut, from November 4 to November 6.

This year’s theme, EA 2020 Vision, charts a bold course for the company’s future. “We are well positioned for growth in 2020 and beyond,” said Ethan Allen President, Chairman and CEO Farooq Kathwari. “Grounded in our core strengths—talent, marketing, service, technology, and social responsibility—we will venture into the future with confidence.”

During the convention, designers get a first look at Ethan Allen’s upcoming product introductions, which will include a boutique upholstery brand aimed at younger clients, a modern take on farmhouse style, and innovative new products designed for compatibility with smart homes. A new “We Make the American Home” campaign honors the company’s history as America’s classic design brand while setting the stage for a future embodied in these products, which are designed to be forward looking yet timeless. A sneak peak of this campaign has already debuted on various local television networks.

At a gala awards dinner, designers will receive recognition for extraordinary work in both traditional and transitional/contemporary design, including honors like the Designer’s Choice Award, given to Ethan Allen designers whose work is selected by their peers. Gold, Platinum, and Diamond Spirit Awards will also be presented to the company’s top performers, while Golden Kite Awards will be given to long-time associates who exemplify Ethan Allen’s Leadership Principles.

The annual convention comes on the heels of Ethan Allen’s new Member Program launch: Those who enroll receive special members-only pricing on Ethan Allen products — plus free shipping and white glove in-home delivery, and in our U.S. design centers, access to special financing options (subject to credit approval). Combined with Ethan Allen’s complimentary design service, the Member Program is designed to offer a client experience that’s second to none—and to solidify Ethan Allen’s reputation as the world’s leading interior design destination.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETH) is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The company offers complimentary interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of approximately 300 design centers in the U.S. and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates nine manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing plants in the U.S. plus two plants in Mexico and one in Honduras. Approximately 75% of its products are made in its North American plants. For more information on Ethan Allen's products and services, visit www.ethanallen.com .

