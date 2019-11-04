Neutra Pays Convertible Notes, Looks Forward to Strong Finish for 2019

/EIN News/ -- SUGAR LAND, TX, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Neutra Corp. (OTC: NTRR) has paid two convertible notes in recent months, thereby reducing its short-term debt by $373,940 and putting the Company in a strong position as the year comes to a close. The note repayments continue a string of success Neutra has enjoyed over the past 10 months, including several important completed acquisitions and one now pending.



The two notes retired consisted of a $73,940 convertible note that was due Sep. 24 and a $300,000 one due Oct. 24. The notes provided financing that enabled Neutra to grow and acquire additional assets.

“This is a sign of tremendous forward progress for our Company,” said Neutra CEO Sydney Jim. “Retiring these notes on time shows our business strategies are working and that we are on the path to outstanding success. I thank our shareholders for their faith in the Company and our vision to become a vertically integrated provider of quality hemp-based CBD products. This has been a great year so far. We look forward to a strong finish and we will keep you updated on new developments.”

Among Neutra’s highlights for the year thus far are the VIVIS acquisition and VIVIS’ subsequent release of a new CBD sports cream, the recent cancellation of a proposed reverse split, and ongoing discussions on acquiring J3 Holdings and Orgaceutical Co. (dba Royal Beverage). Both of the proposed acquisitions would move Neutra closer to its goal of transforming into a vertically integrated company in control of its hemp supply, manufacturing and production, and sales and marketing to consumers.

Jim recently took part in an exclusive audio interview with NetworkNewsWire (NNW) to discuss Neutra’s 2019 milestones -- including the VIVIS acquisition -- as well as near-term goals and the Company’s ongoing vertical integration program. The interview can be heard at http://nnw.fm/r80EO.

About Neutra Corp.

Neutra Corp. (NTRR) is an early-stage research and development company with a focus on bringing modern healthy living solutions to a multibillion-dollar market. Cutting-edge technologies within the nutraceuticals, food and drug, and environmental purification sectors are creating a new kind of world culture—one where in which consumers are demanding access to products that promote health and stave off potential health dangers. One of the nutraceutical sub-markets is the new thriving hemp-based CBD market, in which the Company intends to participate. For more information, visit the Company’s website at http://www.NeutraInc.com.

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipate” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Neutra Contact:

Sydney Jim

888-433-4033

info@neutrainc.com



