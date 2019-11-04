Space - The Next Frontier: 2019 Markets, Technologies and Competitors
This report includes 40 figures and 9 tables.
Key Topics Covered
- Original Space Race
- Space Industry Market Size
- Fifth Cycle
- Space Definition
- Space Economy
- Perimeters
- Space Race 1.0
- Space Race 2.0
- Defense and Military
- Commercial Satellite Providers
- Countries in Space
- Global Involvement
- Government Space Budgets
- Regulations
- Space Investments
- Falling Launch Costs
- Space Market by Segment
- Cislunar Economy
- Key Players
- Old Guard
- Private Companies
- Government National Space Agencies
- Space Mining and Resources
- Asteroid Mining
- Asteroid Mining Companies
- CISlunar Development
- Private Company Moon Plans
- Lunar Propellants
- Lunar Water
- Nuclear Thermal Propulsion
- Mining Lunar Pole Ice
- Mining Issues
- Return to Moon Cost
- Lunar Plans Advancing Rapidly
- Conestoga Cargo Transport
- Space Nuclear Power
- Mars 2020
- Mars 2020 Rover
- Rover Power System
- MMRTG
- Space Tourism
- Sub-Orbital Reusable Vehicles
- Private Astronauts
- Virgin Galactic
Companies Mentioned
- Armadillo Aerospace
- Ball Aerospace
- BHP Billiton
- Bigelow Aerospace
- Blue Origin
- Boeing
- BWXT
- Caterpillar
- Deep Space Industries
- ESA
- Honeybee Robotics.
- Lockheed Martin
- Maxar Technologies
- NASA
- Newmont Mining Corporation
- Northrop Grumman
- Planetary Resources
- Rio Tinto
- Rocket Lab
- Shackleton Energy Company
- SoftBank
- SpaceX
- Tencent
- United Launch Alliance
- UP Aerospace
- Virigin Galactic
List of Figures
1.) The Karman Line
2.) Space Sector Perimeters and Derived Activities
3.) Maxar Technologies' Government and Commercial Customers
4.) Maxar Technologies' Strategy Focused on Earth Intelligence & Space Infrastructur5.) Countries with Satellites and Launch Capability: 1966 vs. 2016
6.) World Government Expenditures for Space Programs by Country ($ Billion): 20187.) Commercial vs. Government Space Activity ($ Billion): 2017
8.) Cost in $/kg of Launching into Lower Earth Orbit (LEO): 1967-2018
9.) Global Space Market by Segment ($ Billion): 2019
10.) Global Satellite Services Market by Segment ($ Billion): 2019
11.) Global Satellite Manufacturing Market by Segment ($ Billion): 2019
12.) Global Satellite Launch Market by Segment ($ Billion): 2019
13.) Global Ground Equipment Market by Segment ($ Billion): 2018
14.) Cislunar-1000 Economy Vision Timeline: 2015 - 2045
15.) Cislunar Railroad Infrastructure Between the Earth and Moon
16.) Robotic Space Mining
17.) 3 Asteroids
18.) Proposed Architecture for Asteroid Mining Using Small Spacecraft
19.) Artist's Impression of Hayabusa 1
20.) Expander Cycle NTR Engine with Dual LH2 Turbopumps
21.) Coated-Particle and Graphite Composite SNRE (Small Nuclear Reactor Engine) Fuel Element and Tie Tube Arrangement
22.) Lunar North Polar Region
23.) Notional Combination Excavator and Hauler for Water Extraction and Subsequent Propellant Production on the Moon
24.) Combination REL and Supporting HV for Production-Class LPI Mining Operations
25.) Payload Elements Carried by NTR and LANTR Lunar Transfer Vehicles
26.) Key Elements of LANTR Lunar Transfer Vehicle System
27.) Reusable NTR Cargo Delivery and Crewed Lunar Landing Vehicles
28.) Propellant Depots in LEO and Lunar Orbit
29.) Conestoga Wagon
30.) Key Features and Dimensions of Conestoga Crewed Cargo Transport
31.) Conestoga Crewed Cargo Transport Mission: LEO, Outbound and LPO Operations
32.) Mars 2020 Rover
33.) Multi-Mission Radioisotope Thermoelectric Generator
34.) Total Demand Curve for Orbital Space Tourism: Millions of People vs. $ Thousand
35.) Sub-Orbital Space Vehicles
36.) Projected Demand for SRVs Across All Markets by Year (Number)
37.) Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo's First Flight Above 50 Miles on December 13, 2018
38.) VSS Unity: The World's First Private, Crewed Spaceship Designed for Commercial Service to Take Humans to Space
39.) Virgin Galactic Spaceflight System
40.) Virgin Galactic Spacewear
List of Tables
1.) Cycles of Space Development: 1926-2033
2.) Space Investments by Type ($Million): 2000-2018
3.) Magnitude of NEA Resources ($ Trillion)
4.) NEA Asteroid Population
5.) Potential Value of NEA 3554 Amun ($ Trillion)
6.) Industrial Cosmochemistry
7.) Roles of Private Enterprise in Space
8.) U.S. Space Missions Utilizing Nuclear Power: 1961-2006
9.) Sub-Orbital Reusable Vehicle Offerings by Company
