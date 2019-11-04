Space - The Next Frontier: 2019 Markets, Technologies and Competitors

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Space - The Next Frontier: Markets, Technologies and Competitors - 2019 Analysis and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report includes 40 figures and 9 tables.

Key Topics Covered



Original Space Race Space Industry Market Size Fifth Cycle Space Definition Space Economy Perimeters Space Race 1.0 Space Race 2.0 Defense and Military Commercial Satellite Providers Countries in Space Global Involvement Government Space Budgets Regulations Space Investments Falling Launch Costs Space Market by Segment Cislunar Economy Key Players Old Guard Private Companies Government National Space Agencies Space Mining and Resources Asteroid Mining Asteroid Mining Companies CISlunar Development Private Company Moon Plans Lunar Propellants Lunar Water Nuclear Thermal Propulsion Mining Lunar Pole Ice Mining Issues Return to Moon Cost Lunar Plans Advancing Rapidly Conestoga Cargo Transport Space Nuclear Power Mars 2020 Mars 2020 Rover Rover Power System MMRTG Space Tourism Sub-Orbital Reusable Vehicles Private Astronauts Virgin Galactic

Companies Mentioned



Armadillo Aerospace

Ball Aerospace

BHP Billiton

Bigelow Aerospace

Blue Origin

Boeing

BWXT

Caterpillar

Deep Space Industries

ESA

Facebook

Google

Honeybee Robotics.

Lockheed Martin

Maxar Technologies

NASA

Newmont Mining Corporation

Northrop Grumman

Planetary Resources

Rio Tinto

Rocket Lab

Shackleton Energy Company

SoftBank

SpaceX

Tencent

United Launch Alliance

UP Aerospace

Virigin Galactic

List of Figures



1.) The Karman Line

2.) Space Sector Perimeters and Derived Activities

3.) Maxar Technologies' Government and Commercial Customers

4.) Maxar Technologies' Strategy Focused on Earth Intelligence & Space Infrastructur5.) Countries with Satellites and Launch Capability: 1966 vs. 2016

6.) World Government Expenditures for Space Programs by Country ($ Billion): 20187.) Commercial vs. Government Space Activity ($ Billion): 2017

8.) Cost in $/kg of Launching into Lower Earth Orbit (LEO): 1967-2018

9.) Global Space Market by Segment ($ Billion): 2019

10.) Global Satellite Services Market by Segment ($ Billion): 2019

11.) Global Satellite Manufacturing Market by Segment ($ Billion): 2019

12.) Global Satellite Launch Market by Segment ($ Billion): 2019

13.) Global Ground Equipment Market by Segment ($ Billion): 2018

14.) Cislunar-1000 Economy Vision Timeline: 2015 - 2045

15.) Cislunar Railroad Infrastructure Between the Earth and Moon

16.) Robotic Space Mining

17.) 3 Asteroids

18.) Proposed Architecture for Asteroid Mining Using Small Spacecraft

19.) Artist's Impression of Hayabusa 1

20.) Expander Cycle NTR Engine with Dual LH2 Turbopumps

21.) Coated-Particle and Graphite Composite SNRE (Small Nuclear Reactor Engine) Fuel Element and Tie Tube Arrangement

22.) Lunar North Polar Region

23.) Notional Combination Excavator and Hauler for Water Extraction and Subsequent Propellant Production on the Moon

24.) Combination REL and Supporting HV for Production-Class LPI Mining Operations

25.) Payload Elements Carried by NTR and LANTR Lunar Transfer Vehicles

26.) Key Elements of LANTR Lunar Transfer Vehicle System

27.) Reusable NTR Cargo Delivery and Crewed Lunar Landing Vehicles

28.) Propellant Depots in LEO and Lunar Orbit

29.) Conestoga Wagon

30.) Key Features and Dimensions of Conestoga Crewed Cargo Transport

31.) Conestoga Crewed Cargo Transport Mission: LEO, Outbound and LPO Operations

32.) Mars 2020 Rover

33.) Multi-Mission Radioisotope Thermoelectric Generator

34.) Total Demand Curve for Orbital Space Tourism: Millions of People vs. $ Thousand

35.) Sub-Orbital Space Vehicles

36.) Projected Demand for SRVs Across All Markets by Year (Number)

37.) Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo's First Flight Above 50 Miles on December 13, 2018

38.) VSS Unity: The World's First Private, Crewed Spaceship Designed for Commercial Service to Take Humans to Space

39.) Virgin Galactic Spaceflight System

40.) Virgin Galactic Spacewear



List of Tables

1.) Cycles of Space Development: 1926-2033

2.) Space Investments by Type ($Million): 2000-2018

3.) Magnitude of NEA Resources ($ Trillion)

4.) NEA Asteroid Population

5.) Potential Value of NEA 3554 Amun ($ Trillion)

6.) Industrial Cosmochemistry

7.) Roles of Private Enterprise in Space

8.) U.S. Space Missions Utilizing Nuclear Power: 1961-2006

9.) Sub-Orbital Reusable Vehicle Offerings by Company

