BOXX Demos Purpose-Built Adobe Workstations at Adobe MAX 2019

Equipped with NVIDIA Quadro RTX GPUs and Intel CPUs, BOXX APEXX and GoBOXX Workstations Accelerate Hi-Res Video Editing, 3D Design, and Other Adobe Workflows

AUSTIN, TEXAS, Nov. 04, 2019 -- BOXX Technologies, the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers, today announced that the APEXX W4L, an NVIDIA® RTX™ Studio workstation, and GoBOXX SLM, an NVIDIA RTX Studio laptop, will demonstrate Adobe Premiere Pro and Dimension inside booth #1300 at Adobe MAX 2019, through Nov. 6, in Los Angeles, CA.

“As Adobe unveils the latest Creative Cloud application innovations, the demand is greater than ever for powerful, purpose-built computer hardware,” said Bill Leasure, BOXX VP of Marketing. “BOXX is constantly upgrading and innovating, working with application providers like Adobe to provide creative professionals with the fastest desktop and mobile systems in the world.”

The first laptops to support real-time ray tracing and advanced AI capabilities, RTX Studio laptops deliver dramatic improvements in productivity and performance across everyday creative apps. Featuring an NVIDIA Quadro® RTX 4000 GPU, GoBOXX SLM is purpose-built to accelerate creative software applications and workflows including high resolution video editing, ray tracing, and AI processing. In addition to the laptop, the BOXX Adobe Max booth will showcase APEXX W4L, which (along with the best-selling APEXX S3) is the latest desktop workstation addition to the NVIDIA RTX Studio lineup.

APEXX W4L is equipped with four NVIDIA Quadro RTX GPUs, a 28-core (56 thread) Intel Xeon W-3275 processor, 128GB of memory, and is purpose-built to accelerate rendering and simulation. The workstation computer is ideal for motion media applications like Premiere Pro, After Effects, and complex 3D design applications like Dimension.

“Whether you’re a graphic artist, 3D designer, video editor, VFX artist, or animator, BOXX APEXX workstations and GoBOXX mobile workstations will provide you with an unparalleled, next generation, Adobe experience,” said Leasure.

For further information and pricing on APEXX W4L or GoBOXX SLM, contact a BOXX sales consultant in the US at 1-877-877-2699. Learn more about BOXX systems, finance options, and how to contact worldwide resellers, by visiting www.boxx.com .

About BOXX Technologies

BOXX is the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers for engineering, product design, architecture, visual effects, animation, data science, and more. For 23 years, BOXX has combined record-setting performance, speed, and reliability with unparalleled industry knowledge to become the trusted choice of creative professionals worldwide. For more information, visit www.boxx.com.

