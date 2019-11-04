SurveyMonkey Launches Einstein Bot on Salesforce AppExchange to Help Brands Improve Customer Experience

Consumers want to be heard: SurveyMonkey expands its customer experience (CX) offerings to help customers act on timely feedback through conversational chatbots

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (Nasdaq: SVMK) today announced it has launched SurveyMonkey Einstein Bot on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to capture real-time feedback from conversational bot interactions. The SurveyMonkey Einstein Bot caters to brands who want to improve their customer experience programs by offering a simple chatbot interaction to collect feedback. The bot triggers direct customer feedback into Salesforce for enterprise customers, ensuring that insights or issues are surfaced in a timely manner.



“SurveyMonkey is rapidly scaling its enterprise offerings in customer experience because we know the value that feedback can bring to a brand, and that’s turning feedback into actionable insights to drive growth and innovation,” said Ross Moser, chief product officer of SurveyMonkey. “Today’s consumer want to interact with brands through a simple experience on digital channels, that’s why we’re thrilled to offer our customers Einstein Bots. Not only can it deliver better service experiences by automating survey interactions from the bot, but it can also combine the bot data with other important contextual data, like NPS®, all within Salesforce.”

Conversational feedback, also known as chatbots, is becoming increasingly important for CX programs, and brands are taking notice of how their customers expect to be heard. This latest offering will allow customers, who are already using Einstein Bots, to experience a simpler and automated process that triggers a bot customer service interaction - or survey data - back in Salesforce. Key benefits include:



Convenient experience for joint SurveyMonkey Enterprise and Salesforce customers who can launch the feature within minutes



Trigger data back into Salesforce automatically when linked bot completes customer interaction



Integrate different data sets, including bot data with service ratings, giving customers a holistic view of CX, and turn feedback into action

“We love seeing our partners like SurveyMonkey build innovative solutions like the SurveyMonkey Einstein Bot on AppExchange, as we realize our ecosystem is a big part of what brings the Salesforce vision to life,” said Taksina Eammano, vice president of Product Management, AI and Automation at Salesforce. "Giving customers the ability to tap into automated solutions, such as feedback data, empowers them to take a broader view of customer data sets to improve the customer experience.“

Built on the Salesforce Platform, the SurveyMonkey Einstein Bot is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000FR5CSUA1 .

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 5,000 listings, 7 million customer installs and 90,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

Salesforce, Einstein, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About SurveyMonkey

SurveyMonkey is a leading global survey software company on a mission to power the curious. The company’s People Powered Data platform empowers over 17 million active users to measure and understand feedback from employees, customers, website and app users, and the market. SurveyMonkey’s products, enterprise solutions, and integrations enable 335,000+ organizations to solve daily challenges, from delivering better customer experiences to increasing employee retention. With SurveyMonkey, organizations around the world can transform feedback into business intelligence that drives growth and innovation.

NPS®, Net Promoter® & Net Promoter® Score are registered trademarks of Satmetrix Systems, Inc., Bain & Company and Fred Reichheld.

Media contact

Sandra Gharib

sandrag@surveymonkey.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.