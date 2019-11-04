Atacama Resources Announces Initial Exploration Plans

/EIN News/ -- PLANTATION, Fla., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atacama Resources International, Inc. (OTC: ACRL) (“Atacama”), a publicly traded exploration company with over 3000 acres of mineral claims in Northeastern Ontario, is pleased to announce exploration plans for its Atacama 3 claim block in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.



The Atacama 3 claim block is located approximately 4 km directly south of the new #4 Shaft Expansion of Kirkland Lake Gold in the northern section of Otto Township and the southern section of Teck Township. Atacama’s exploration team has recently completed magnetic and VLF-EM surveys across a sizeable portion of the property with the goal of locating and outlining key structural trends. Initial results are encouraging and full results will be released and discussed following the completion of a final report with interpretation.

Atacama’s exploration team has also conducted, and will continue to conduct, comprehensive geological and exploration work on the claims. Old workings and mineralized zones have been identified which will lead to channel sampling of key areas of interest.

Immediate next steps will involve a follow up of VLF-EM conductive zones, continued prospecting and geological testing along with use of “Beep Mat” to assist with the detection of surficial conductivity and mineralization. Line-cutting followed by an Induced Polarization Survey over selected areas is in progress. This work will assist in leading to the identification of potential drill targets.

“Commencing with Atacama 3, we are committed to a comprehensive exploration program and are devoting significant resources and manpower towards it. We are encouraged by the initial results, and I want to re-iterate my previous statements regarding the transformation of Atacama into a top-notch mineral explorer. I have the utmost confidence in Wayne [Holmstead] and the rest of our outstanding exploration team, and I am very excited for the future. Our team came aboard and has essentially been focused upon rebuilding this company from scratch. There have been exploration teams working our claims for the past two months, and we are starting to see the fruits of our labour. We will continue to maintain a high standard of exploration, and we hope to reward our shareholders for their patience and their belief in our company,” said Colin Keith, Atacama’s President and CEO.



Atacama Resources International is a publicly traded OTC Pink company with significant mining claims in the greater Kirkland Lake area of Northern Ontario. Metals and minerals under potential exploration include gold, silver, copper, graphite and cobalt.

