PrinterLogic Acquires MaxxVault, Rebrands Solution as Vasion

Deal expands PrinterLogic’s portfolio to include enterprise content and workflow management

/EIN News/ -- ST. GEORGE, Utah, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrinterLogic, the world leader in Serverless Printing Infrastructure (SPI), announced today the acquisition and corporate rebranding of MaxxVault, a leading provider of enterprise content management software. The acquisition broadens PrinterLogic’s portfolio to include digital workflow automation, e-forms, content management, digital signature, and secure storage. The MaxxVault solution will be immediately rebranded under the name Vasion, as a virtual appliance with an updated browser and mobile interface.



“There’s a massive gap between companies’ digital transformation aspirations and their analog workflow realities. Digital transformation is a journey not an event, yet current solutions are designed for the digital endstate and overlook the evolutionary process those analog workflows will undergo along the way,” said Ryan Wedig, CEO of PrinterLogic. “By combining our leadership in serverless printing infrastructure with the digital transformation tools this acquisition provides, we can empower business process owners to eliminate the analog-digital divide in a new world where information moves seamlessly from digital to analog and vice versa.”

Since the acquisition, MaxxVault founder Bruce Malyon has stayed on as Vice President of the Vasion solution and has overseen its continued development. “As a founder, you’re never sure how you’re going to fit in after an acquisition, but this really has been an incredible journey. Working with Ryan and the team has been an awesome experience. I’m blown away by the amount of resources PrinterLogic continually brings to the table, and I’m so excited to take what we’ve started to the next level.”

PrinterLogic has provided technical support to existing MaxxVault customers since October 2018, and the company will continue to support legacy customers. Vasion is slated for a preview release by the end of 2019.

For more information regarding Vasion, please visit: www.vasion.com

For more information regarding PrinterLogic, please visit: www.printerlogic.com

About PrinterLogic

PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available Serverless Printing Infrastructure. With PrinterLogic’s centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their workforce with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many other advanced features that legacy print management applications can’t provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.

PR Contact:

Codeword for PrinterLogic

printerlogic@codewordagency.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.