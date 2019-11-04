Quorn Joins ArrowStream’s Supplier Network

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ArrowStream, Inc. , the leader in supply chain technology for the foodservice industry, welcomes Quorn to its network of over 200 chain restaurant operators, 1,000 DC locations and 7,000 foodservice suppliers.



Quorn is one of the major suppliers of meatless chicken-style products that is a source of high-quality protein, high in fiber, low in saturated fat, soy free, non GMO, and contains no cholesterol. Founded in 1985, Quorn offers over 20 different meatless products in the U.S., where their chicken nuggets were recently voted best tasting by the Washington Post. Products are available worldwide in the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and Asia.

As the need for healthier and more sustainable food continues to grow worldwide, Quorn joined ArrowStream’s Operator Collaboration platform to connect their values and products with buyers and culinary professionals within ArrowStream’s network of 200 restaurant operator customers and $20B in annual food spend.

As part of the ArrowStream subscription, suppliers are able to customize a profile for their organization that is seen and searched by operators. Profiles can include details such as sales contacts, distributor options, and a list of product categories, tags and catalogs. A supplier’s dashboard contains additional information on marketing, sales opportunities and further analytics about their profile’s performance.

In addition to new business opportunities, Quorn will also gain access to exclusive RFP events posted on the ArrowStream network, improve collaboration with their customers, and simplify the pricing and contracting process.

Operator Collaboration is available now to all foodservice suppliers and manufacturers. To learn more and register, please visit www.arrowstream.com/signup .

About ArrowStream

Founded in 2000, ArrowStream is a foodservice supply chain technology company that helps clients capitalize on data to improve their business. ArrowStream’s platform is utilized by hundreds of restaurant operators, distributors and food manufacturers. For more information, please visit www.arrowstream.com .

