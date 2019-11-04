2020 ContentTECH Summit Now Open for Registration

The #ContentTECH Summit Returns to San Diego

/EIN News/ -- CLEVELAND, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Let’s face it. There are many marketing technology conferences out there. But there is only one event that focuses specifically on content as part of the marketing technology stack. That’s the 2020 ContentTECH Summit. Produced by the Content Marketing Institute, this one-of-a-kind content, technology and strategy event returns for a bigger and better second year, April 20-22, 2020 in San Diego, California. You don’t want to miss it. #ContentTECH Summit registration is now open!



If you’re involved in content strategy, content technology or content processes and that critical intersection then #ContentTECH Summit is for you. Building a content infrastructure, especially in a large enterprise, is tough. During the two and a half-day event, you’ll hear from dozens of industry leaders and experts in content technology and marketing strategy who face many of the same challenges you have in building, managing, delivering and scaling your content technology and processes. You’ll learn how to ensure your business is ready to integrate the latest content and marketing technology innovations and handle the new challenges and opportunities they may bring.

Here’s what you can expect:

Dozens of sessions and workshops to choose from, whether you’re on the marketing or the tech side of your business.

Tracks covering the latest content and marketing tech trends, including content management, measurement, strategy, artificial intelligence, marketing automation, metadata and much more.

Over 40 speakers from some of the most successful brands. Previous speakers come from leading brands including IBM, Mastercard, Autodesk, LinkedIn and more.

Intimate networking opportunities with not only speakers, but others who are in your shoes, sharing the same struggles and triumphs.

So what are you waiting for? Take this opportunity to invest in yourself or your team. Get all the education you need to create the best digital experiences for your customers. Hurry! Register today before prices increase on December 15!

About Content Marketing Institute

Content Marketing Institute is the leading global content marketing education and training organization, teaching enterprise brands how to attract and retain customers through compelling, multichannel storytelling. CMI’s Content Marketing World event, the largest content marketing-focused event, is held every fall in Cleveland, Ohio, and ContentTECH Summit event is held every spring in San Diego, California. CMI publishes Chief Content Officer for executives and provides strategic consulting and content marketing research for some of the best-known brands in the world. Content Marketing Institute is organized by Informa Tech. To learn more: ContentMarketingInstitute.com .

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a market-leading provider of integrated research, media, training, and events to the global Technology community. We're an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programs each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month.

