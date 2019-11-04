Sumo Logic Acquires JASK to Expand Cloud-Native Security Intelligence Solution and Address Key Challenges Within the Modern SOC

JASK Autonomous Security Operations Center (ASOC) Solution Coupled with Sumo Logic’s Compliance, Audit and Cloud SIEM Solutions Delivers Expansive Cloud-native Security Offering

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic , the leader in continuous intelligence , today announced the acquisition of JASK Labs, Inc. (JASK) , a provider of cloud-native autonomous security operations center (ASOC) software. The acquisition brings together Sumo Logic’s industry leading Continuous Intelligence Platform, including its pioneering cloud SIEM and security compliance solutions, with JASK’s ASOC offering to deliver a leading cloud-native security intelligence solution built for today’s digital businesses that leverage modern applications, architectures and multi-cloud infrastructures.



“Security in the modern world is moving from a human-scale problem to a machine-scale problem,” said Ramin Sayar, president and CEO of Sumo Logic. “Customers are looking for a new approach to help them overcome the pain and complexity around an increasingly perimeter-less world. The JASK team are experts in helping customers navigate this new world. By aligning our efforts as a single team, we are able to democratize security intelligence for all.”

Cloud Disrupts a Mature Security Market

Security analytics tools, including legacy SIEM technology, have failed to provide the insights organizations need to effectively manage security and compliance in hybrid and multi-cloud environments. According to a survey conducted by Dimensional Research , 93 percent of security professionals think traditional SIEM solutions are ineffective for the cloud, and two thirds identified the need to consolidate and rethink traditional tools. Furthering this pain is the tsunami of alerts security analysts are facing, incomplete visibility across the application stack, and siloed tools and teams which are required for effectively operating today’s modern security operations centers (SOC).

“While SIEM was one of the first markets in security analytics and helped define security operations, the rise of the cloud and digital transformation initiatives have challenged security teams to find ways to effectively monitor and defend against attacks at scale and better automate response,” said Scott Crawford, Research Vice President, Security for 451 Research. “JASK’s approach to SOC automation complements Sumo Logic’s cloud SIEM and security analytics capabilities to help organizations tackle these disruptive challenges to traditional security approaches.”

Next-Gen Cloud Security Built for Today’s Modern Business

The Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform helps democratize security intelligence across hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructures as well as teams building and securing digital transformation initiatives. The platform delivers elastic scale for securing highly dynamic workloads, on-demand security analytics capacity and deployment agility, enabling new horizontal, collaborative and scalable workflows across security, IT and other lines of business.

JASK ASOC improves workflows for security analysts by addressing alert fatigue and automating these repetitive tasks. ASOC integrates with Sumo Logic’s cloud SIEM to further transform security alerts into actionable insights in order to allow analysts to identify and respond to incidents faster and more efficiently.

As part of Sumo Logic’s Continuous Intelligence Platform, the company will expand its security intelligence portfolio with the launch of the Sumo Logic ASOC solution, as well as a Spec Ops offering for threat hunting, which is expected to be available by the end of the year. Delivered as a service, at cloud scale, these solutions enable the linkage of upstream emerging DevSecOps models with the downstream SOC workflows, closing the loop for adaptive cloud scale defense. Sumo Logic ASOC will join the company’s two other security intelligence offerings including cloud SIEM and security compliance.

“The team at JASK set out to fundamentally disrupt traditional security solutions that are no longer meeting the needs of modern security teams,” said Greg Martin, CEO of JASK. “Over the past five years, we’ve worked with customers and experts on the front lines of this disruption to uncover what will truly have an impact on improving the performance of security analysts that have been mired with alert fatigue. We’re excited to bring together our collective security DNA and joint customers and partners to create a powerful security intelligence solution that provides a cloud-native best-in-class modern SOC and analytics solution.”

The acquisition broadens Sumo Logic’s portfolio as well as a rich joint ecosystem of customers and partners including MSPs, MDRs and VARs, while accelerating the companies’ mutual strategy to deliver the automation needed to reduce the noise for security teams and help them modernize the SOC. Greg Martin was named Vice President and General Manager of the Sumo Logic security business unit. The addition of JASK’s employees will bolster Sumo Logic’s security engineering talent and domain expertise, as well as adding Austin, Texas to the growing roster of offices around the world.

"Optiv is thrilled to see two of our leading cloud-native partners join forces under the Sumo Logic banner," said Todd Weber, CTO, Americas for Optiv. "Together, we can accelerate our joint offerings in the market for next generation security intelligence solutions that our customers are demanding as they navigate digital transformation and the shift to multi-cloud computing."

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic is a secure, cloud-native, Continuous Intelligence Platform for DevSecOps delivering real-time, continuous intelligence from structured, semi-structured and unstructured data across the entire application lifecycle and stack. More than 2,000 customers around the globe rely on Sumo Logic for the intelligence to build, run and secure their modern applications and cloud infrastructures. Only Sumo Logic delivers its platform based on a true, multi-tenant, SaaS architecture, enabling digital businesses to thrive in the Intelligence Economy.

Founded in 2010, Sumo Logic is a privately held company based in Redwood City, Calif. and is backed by Accel Partners, Battery Ventures, DFJ Growth, Franklin Templeton, Greylock Partners, IVP, Sapphire Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Sutter Hill Ventures and Tiger Global Management. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com .

Sumo Logic is a trademark or registered trademark of Sumo Logic in the United States and in foreign countries. All other company and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Any information regarding offerings, updates, functionality, or other modifications, including release dates, is subject to change without notice. The development, release, and timing of any offering, update, functionality, or modification described herein remains at the sole discretion of Sumo Logic, and should not be relied upon in making a purchase decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific offerings, updates, functionalities, or modifications in the future.

