Sun Kissed CEO Issues Shareholder Letter on CBD-Based Acquisition Strategy

Dear Valued Shareholder,

We have been quiet in recent months, but a lot of action has been going on under the surface. Significant announcements are forthcoming as we aggressively pursue an immediate acquisition that will position the Company as an emerging leader in the CBD products marketplace. We are already in advanced stages of negotiation with a very promising high-growth target.

Our analysis suggests the CBD space continues to be ripe for massive overall growth that represents a multi-year boom, very little of which has actually taken place to date. The driver behind this boom is the process of mainstream adoption among North American consumers of CBD-infused products as supplemental ingredients in a healthy and vibrant lifestyle.

This process of adoption is only in its infancy, and the market for such products has yet to differentiate fully into the myriad component puzzle pieces we anticipate coming into existence with the growth boom. Right now, recent research from the Brightfield Group shows 2019 to be the breakout year where CBD announces itself onto the grand stage for investors, with the full market for CBD products set to grow by over 900% this year, which appears to be an astonishing rate of expansion on its face.

But, if you look a little closer at the data, it makes perfect sense as part of the shift in which a very small niche market is rapidly becoming a huge and commonplace part of the American consumer menu.

According to our own analysis, most of this 2019 growth is stacking toward the back half of the year following steps taken by big-brand mainstream retailers, like Kroger’s, Walgreens, Walmart, Rite-Aid, and others, to start placing CBD-based products on their physical store shelves. That has taken the CBD industry out of the shadows of backwater ecommerce portals on the internet and put it squarely in front of consumers as they go about their typical shopping day.

These are huge brands that dominate the chain-store shopping experience for most Americans. We expect this to be just the tip of the iceberg. As more big brands follow suit, the accelerating growth curve will build to a fever picture over coming quarters.

As such, we have put in place a strong strategy for carving out a dominant presence in a highly differentiated niche inside of the broader CBD marketplace. The first step will be taken via a meaningful M&A move on the immediate horizon. Keep an eye out for more details in the days that follow.

Warm Regards,

Carl Grant, CEO, Sun Kissed Industries

About Sun Kissed Industries, Inc.

Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS: SKDI) is an emerging leader in the CBD-based products marketplace. The Company is pursuing meaningful acquisitions as part of an aggressive M&A strategy designed to position Sun Kissed as a dominant player in a well-defined, high-growth niche within the rapidly expanding CBD sector.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of Sun Kissed Industries Inc.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of Sun Kissed, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Sun Kissed’s future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Sun Kissed cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, Sun Kissed undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Sun Kissed.

