OrgHarvest Receives SEC Approval to Extend Reg A Offering

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – OrgHarvest, Inc., “OrgHarvest” or the “Company” (OTCMKTS: ORGH), the first U.S. based cannabis cultivation company to achieve a Regulation A+ qualification, announced today that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has approved a 12-month extension on OrgHarvest’s Reg A+ Offering ( https://www.fundanna.com/equity/offer-summary/OrgHarvest ).



As previously noted , OrgHarvest made history when it became the first U.S.-based cannabis company touching the plant, to complete the Reg A+ qualification process . Now, with further assurance that the initial qualification was justly granted, the Company has received a 12-month extension on its Reg. A+ offering. This 12-month extension allows OrgHarvest to complete its raise of up to $20M through the Tier 1 Reg A+ offering.

Management indicated that the timing of this extension was nearly perfect, particularly as the Company has completed and filed with the SEC a GAAP Audit via Black Rock Consulting in anticipation of becoming a fully reporting company – with plans to upgrade its securities to the OTCQB at the end of 2019 via a PCOAB audit. This is a strategy that management believes will bring more comfort to investors, given that regulations around the U.S. cannabis market are still somewhat convoluted. However, in scoring a historical SEC qualification, then securing licenses for Rhamnolipid Liposomes Patents and with persistent diligence in becoming a fully reporting OTCQB filer, the opportunities available to OrgHarvest are plentiful.

Frank Celecia, CEO of OrgHarvest, Inc. stated, “Things are all slowly falling into place... And, once we finalize a few of the larger deals that we’re currently working on, things should quickly expand on all fronts – including shareholder confidence. We are extremely thankful to the SEC for approving us for another 12 months and will continue to aggressively push our Reg A+ offering forward.”

The offering for OrgHarvest, Inc. is listed with TruCrowd Services, LLC. TruCrowd Services, LLC has made OrgHarvest’s Reg. A+ offering available to the public leveraging the cannabis focused securities funding portal, Fundanna.com – (see listing here ( https://www.fundanna.com/equity/offer-summary/OrgHarvest )).

For more information, please visit:

Website: http://www.orgharvest.us/

OrgHarvest video: https://youtu.be/O6tBHMfjBEs

3D greenhouse: https://youtu.be/KjHaueQ5Ufc

Investors (Reg. A+ Offering): https://www.fundanna.com/equity/offer-summary/OrgHarvest

About OrgHarvest, Inc.

OrgHarvest’s competitive advantages include risk diversification through the approach of growing cannabis using a high-tech, custom-made, Dutch glasshouse manufactured in the Netherlands, which offers a unique combination of advantages unmatched by OrgHarvest’s competitors. Compared to other cannabis operations, the Company differentiates itself by offering a facility that can provide better quality flowers, pest-free growing conditions, and a stronger focus on developing strains and new products using exclusive patented technology.

Operational advantages of OrgHarvest’s production system include:

Increased production rate and volume efficiencies.

Closed loop pressurized system.

Zero waste through a UV water recirculation system.

Odor remediation.

Reduced production and maintenance costs.

Lessened environmental health and safety concerns.

Lowered environmental impact through use of solar and renewable energy power (off the grid).

Extensive, third-party testing and verification process.

Efficient modern system improves production efficiencies, lowering pricing by as much as 50% and enabling operating costs that are as much as 80% lower than competitors.

Provides "value-added" technology, allowing for increased production.

Patent licenses for microbial disease prevention, ensuring safe, organic crops.

Proven design, engineering and production team for sustained technological performance of the cannabis production system.

Experienced business management team to implement the Company’s business strategy and objectives.

Management Team

OrgHarvest’s management team and founders bring together unique and diverse backgrounds in terms of education, experience and expertise. Having an award-winning team behind OrgHarvest that is dedicated to strain development and organic production, will be the key to producing high-quality, high-THC flower. All of the products that the Company distributes must first pass inspections conducted by independent, third-party testing facilities, followed by internal inspections, then delivery to the end user.

The OrgHarvest management team has many years of combined business experience and is comprised of Senior Executives who each have a commendable track record in the technology industry. The Company’s management team includes Frank Celecia, president and CEO; Keith DeSanto, Chief Science Officer/Research and Development; Carlos Calixto, COO; and Rick Snelson, master grower. The Company’s Board of Directors includes Frank Celecia, Dr. Dean Cohen, Dean Ruffridge and James Adams.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:

OrgHarvest, Inc.

Incline Village, NV

info@orgharvest.us

Wire Service Contact:

NetworkWire (NW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkWire.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.