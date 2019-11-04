Albireo Appoints Michelle Graham as Chief Human Resources Officer

Senior leader with demonstrated experience building high-performing businesses and teams

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALBO), a clinical-stage orphan pediatric liver disease company developing novel bile acid modulators, today announced that Michelle Graham has been appointed Chief Human Resources Officer, effective today. She will serve on Albireo’s enterprise leadership team, reporting to President and Chief Executive Officer Ron Cooper.



“We are delighted attract Michelle to Albireo during this pivotal period. Michelle’s experience scaling talent and developing organizational strategies for biopharma companies will be invaluable, as we prepare for the potential approval and launch of odevixibat,” said Mr. Cooper. “We are creating something special at Albireo, and our employees’ incredible work has accelerated our progress. Michelle will play an integral role in ensuring that we continue to foster our high-performing, employee-friendly culture.”

Ms. Graham comes to Albireo from TESARO, Inc., a biotechnology company recently acquired by GlaxoSmithKline, where she served as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. In this role, she participated in strategic planning to scale the company, while maintaining a strong corporate culture. Prior to TESARO, Ms. Graham spent three years as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Parexel International Corporation, a biopharmaceutical services company with 20,000 global employees. Earlier in her career, she held senior human resources and organizational development leadership positions in the health and medicine industries, including at Integer, Bausch + Lomb and Bristol-Myers Squibb.

“I’m thrilled to join Albireo at a time when we are close to being able to help children and their families who are suffering with pediatric cholestatic liver disease without any approved drug treatments,” said Ms. Graham. “I look forward to creating organizational and talent strategies that continue to cultivate an innovative and inclusive culture that helps Albireo realize the potential of odevixibat and its bile acid modulation science.”

Ms. Graham holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Management and a master’s degree in Labor and Industrial Relations from Michigan State University.

About Albireo

Albireo Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases, and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo’s lead product candidate, odevixibat, is being developed to treat rare pediatric cholestatic liver diseases and is in Phase 3 development in its initial target indication, progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC). Albireo’s clinical pipeline also includes two Phase 2 product candidates. Elobixibat is in Phase 2 development in NAFLD and NASH. Approved in Japan for the treatment of chronic constipation, elobixibat is the first ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor approved anywhere in the world.

Albireo was spun out from AstraZeneca in 2008. Albireo Pharma is located in Boston, Mass., and its key operating subsidiary is located in Gothenburg, Sweden. The Boston Business Journal named Albireo one of the 2019 Best Places to Work in Massachusetts. For more information on Albireo, please visit www.albireopharma.com .

Investor Contact: Hans Vitzthum, LifeSci Advisors, LLC, 617-430-7578

Media Contact: Michelle Anderson, 6 Degrees, 980-938-0260, handerson@6degreespr.com

Source: Albireo Pharma, Inc.



