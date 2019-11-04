Iowa Title Guaranty Selects Qualia as Real Estate Title Technology Platform

Qualia to Provide Iowa Enterprise Infrastructure for Title Production and Settlement Services

/EIN News/ -- DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iowa Title Guaranty (ITG), the state agency with exclusive authority to provide title coverage for Iowa real property, today announced that it has selected Qualia , the leading digital real estate closing technology company, as the platform of record for title production operations and commercial escrow services. ITG has signed on Qualia as the exclusive enterprise technology platform to manage the state’s real estate transactions and its title coverage-related activities. This is the first time Iowa has selected a vendor for its internal real estate operations.



“We have a responsibility to provide Iowa’s abstractors, attorneys, field-issuers and closers a competitive advantage in the delivery of title services,” said Lindsey Guerrero, Director of Iowa Title Guaranty. “Today’s borrowers demand convenience, transparency and accountability. Upon an in-depth review of technology options, we determined that Qualia was the only real estate technology platform that could manage the scale and complexity of the Iowa land-title system and streamline processes and integrate across functional areas to develop ITG’s next-generation title and escrow production system.”

ITG will implement the full stack of Qualia’s platform, including its core title and escrow software, as well as its Connect, Marketplace and Assure products, across 1,400 participants.

“Iowa is unique because unlike other states, it has a state-operated title agency, which is at a scale equivalent to some of the country’s most well-known underwriters,” said Nate Baker, CEO and co-founder of Qualia. “ITG conducted an extremely extensive and well-run review of software options that included a review of technology capabilities as well as industry expertise. We are honored to be selected as the real estate system of record for Iowa to help the entire state streamline and simplify the closing experience.”

