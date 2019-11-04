Partnership of Microsoft Launch Partners IGEL and ThinPrint Enables Thin Client Printing in WVD Environments

With the integration of the ezeep connector into IGEL thin clients, printing from Windows Virtual Desktop is also available

/EIN News/ -- BERLIN, BREMEN, Germany and ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThinPrint, Microsoft’s selected launch partner for WVD printing with its ezeep solution, and IGEL, also a launch partner and the leading provider of next-generation Edge OS solutions for cloud workspaces, today announced their expanded partnership. With the announced integration of ThinPrint’s ezeep Connector into the IGEL OS and the ezeep Hub, IGEL-powered endpoints will be able to print easily and quickly in Windows Virtual Desktop environments. The joint solution is expected to be available in the first quarter of 2020.



IGEL and ThinPrint have been partners for nearly two decades and successfully enable and simplify thin client printing in virtualized environments. Now, the two providers are furthering their collaboration in the Windows Virtual Desktop ecosystem. This is because thin clients themselves cannot process print data from Windows Virtual Desktop.

IGEL’s own operating system IGEL OS will be extended by ThinPrint’s ezeep Connector. This means that these endpoints can access local printers extremely quickly and easily in Windows Virtual Desktop environments. Since ezeep handles all print-relevant processes in the cloud, there is no need for printer drivers on the clients.

ThinPrint’s ezeep for Azure is the industry-wide printing solution for multisession desktops hosted on Azure. It enables secure, fast and easy connectivity to existing printing environments, and enables seamless printing from any device. The solution can be easily added via the Azure Marketplace and is seamlessly integrated with Azure Active Directory. The solution provides a secure connection to the print service without the need for a VPN. Administrators can centrally manage print settings from a single, easy-to-use web console, allowing users to make specific settings through an intuitive self-service portal.

“We’re pleased to extend our partnership with IGEL to Windows Virtual Desktop. As digital transformation progresses, it’s important to have secure and optimized endpoints for users, combined with innovative ways to deliver business-critical features such as printing. Our customers will no doubt find great value in this expanded partnership,” said Henning Volkmer, President and CEO, ThinPrint, Inc.

“Through our collaboration, all endpoint hardware running IGEL OS will be able to print conveniently and quickly using Windows Virtual Desktop, which is not possible with ordinary thin clients and Microsoft-only on-board devices,” said Matthias Haas, CTO, IGEL. “I’m pleased about our successful cooperation in this ground-breaking virtualization technology for both partners and of course, for our customers.”

You will find both IGEL (booth 2309) and ThinPrint (booth 149) exhibiting at Microsoft Ignite in Orlando from November 4-8.

About ThinPrint

Networks are becoming more complex and heterogeneous and end devices more differentiated – whether remote and virtual desktops, PCs, Macs, iOS or Android devices, Chromebooks, thin or zero clients, branch offices, home workstations, whether cloud or on-premises. What remains is the need and wish to print from all these workstations. ThinPrint, an expert in enterprise printing solutions for 20 years, always has the right technology on hand for secure, high-performance printing that seamlessly combines with a perfect user experience. ThinPrint’s solutions support all printing innovations, thereby helping to complete and implement advanced technology that ranges from innovative end devices to endpoint printers.

The core focus of the solutions is always simple print infrastructure administration, network performance optimization and user satisfaction. 30,000 corporate customers across all industries and regions as well as more than 100 desktop as a service, and software as a service providers rely on printing solutions from ThinPrint. To complement its cloud portfolio, ThinPrint acquired ezeep and its native cloud technology in 2015. ezeep has now grown to become the leading printing solution for coworking and shared spaces.

ThinPrint’s solutions are developed and tested at the company’s headquarters in Berlin, Germany. In addition, offices in the USA, UK, Australia, Japan and China as well as more than 350 channel partners around the globe provide local presence and support for customers.

Thanks to numerous OEM partnerships, client components of ThinPrint technology are integrated in a large number of terminals, print boxes and thin clients from leading hardware manufacturers. The company’s strategic partnerships with Brother, Citrix Systems, Fujitsu, Fuji Xerox, Hewlett-Packard, IGEL, Konica Minolta, Kyocera Mita, Lexmark, Microsoft, OKI, Parallels, Stratodesk, T-Systems, VMware, Wyse Technology, Xerox and 10Zig are especially significant.

Our promise is that with ThinPrint, the printing solution for innovative companies, you can fully master all printing challenges. Now. And in the future.

