Sinch AB (publ): Invitation to conference call and web presentation of Sinch Q3 2019 interim report
/EIN News/ -- Stockholm, Sweden – Sinch AB (publ) – XSTO: SINCH
Sinch AB will publish its 2019 third quarter interim report on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 07:30 AM CET. You are invited to participate in a conference call at 09:00 AM CET on the same day. Oscar Werner, CEO, and Roshan Saldanha, CFO, will present the report and review the results.
Time for publication of the interim report
Friday November 8, 2019, at 07:30 AM CET
Time for conference call and web presentation
Friday November 8, 2019, at 09:00 AM CET
Dial-in numbers and access code
Please make sure you are connected to the phone conference by calling in and register a few minutes before the conference begins.
Sweden: +46 (0) 8 566 426 51
UK: +44 (0) 333 300 08 04
US: +1 631 913 14 22
Access code: 774 225 45#
Web presentation and slide deck
The live webcast will be available at investors.sinch.com/webcast
The presentation and report will be available at investors.sinch.com after publication.
For further information, please contact
Thomas Heath
Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Investor Relations
Sinch AB (publ)
Mobile: +46-722-45 50 55
E-mail: thomas.heath@sinch.com
