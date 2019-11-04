Exactus, Inc. Announces Initial Orders Exceed $750,000

/EIN News/ -- DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactus, Inc. (OTCQB:EXDI) (the “Company”), a grower of hemp and producer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products, is pleased to announce that it has obtained several significant orders and has commenced delivery of product from its current 2019 harvest. The total value of orders received during October and November now total over $750,000.



These first orders represent the initial monetization of the Company’s approximately 200 acres in Southwest Oregon from which over 30,000 pounds of flower are being harvested. Additional biomass is being prepared for sale and production into ingredients and finished products for our own Green Goddess and other brands, as well as for sale to others.

Emiliano Aloi, President & CEO of Exactus, said, “These orders show that we have been able to successfully navigate our evolution to growing and producing products derived from lawful hemp following adoption of the Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018 enacted in January 2019. Our very first crop was produced in collaboration with our experienced Oregon farm team utilizing premier genetic stock provided by Oregon CBD©. We are on track for a solid Q4, with initial revenues, as planned. Our team has been able to prospect, prepare, plant, harvest and get our business into cashflow in under 10 months, proving that the model works and that it’s time to strengthen it and grow it in scale. 2020 will see us bringing a variety of additional products to market, meeting the high standards of production, traceability and compliance that characterizes us. We have already started work on the 2020 season, incorporating CBG and other cannabinoids to the farming and production plan. We are pleased with the progress we have achieved and look forward to the opportunities we have at hand.”

About Exactus:

Exactus Inc. is dedicated to introducing hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products into mainstream consumer markets. The Company has made investments in farming and has over 200 acres of CBD-rich hemp in Southwest Oregon. The Company is introducing a range of consumer brands, such as Green Goddess Extracts, Paradise CBD, Levor Collection and Exactus. Hemp is a legal type of cannabis plant containing less than 0.3% THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), which is the psychoactive component of the cannabis plant. After 40 years of prohibition, the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, known as the 2018 Farm Bill, legalized hemp at the federal level. Hemp production will be regulated by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the states. As a result, in 2019 hemp was generally removed from the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) and enforcement by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

