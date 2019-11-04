Pharmacy Leaders and Technology Innovators Convene in Miami Beach

Industry Experts Highlight Strategies for Enriching Data Sharing and Improving Pharmaceutical Patient Care at Inovalon’s ScriptMed® Conference

/EIN News/ -- BOWIE, Md., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovalon (Nasdaq: INOV), a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare, is hosting its 12th annual ScriptMed® Conference this week at The Miami Beach EDITION in Miami Beach, Florida. The prestigious two-day event, taking place November 3−5, features industry subject matter experts from across the pharmacy industry.



Richard Ashworth, president of operations at Walgreens, will keynote the ScriptMed® Conference, joining speakers representing the notable firms including AllianceRx Walgreens Prime, AssistRx, BCBS of North Carolina, Centene, Global Blood Therapeutics, Google, Highmark, the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy, Novartis, Pfizer, Prime Therapeutics, UPMC Health Plan and WEGO Health. Additional presentations will be delivered by Keith Dunleavy, M.D., chief executive officer and chairman of the board of Inovalon, and Sean Creehan, founder of creehan & company and pharmacy fellow at Inovalon.

“Patient outcomes are the measurement of success in healthcare, and that’s especially true in the specialty pharmacy model,” said Matt Brow, president & general manager, pharmacy, life sciences and advisory of Inovalon. “We are honored to bring together leading voices in the industry to discuss how technology, coupled with real-time insights, empowers quality and improved outcomes while systematically identifying the best way to engage and intervene with patients and providers nationwide, driving positive impact at extraordinary speed.”

As sophisticated technology innovation proves a major success factor for advancing patient care, industry leaders at the ScriptMed® Conference will provide timely assessments and insights into the current pharmacy landscape and discuss how data and its analysis is empowering data-driven improvements in patient care, quality outcomes and financial performance across the healthcare ecosystem. Conference attendees include executives from the specialty channel, including specialty pharmacy providers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, health plans, health systems and other stakeholders.

About Inovalon

Inovalon is a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. Through the Inovalon ONE® Platform, Inovalon brings to the marketplace a national-scale capability to interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem, aggregate and analyze data in real time, and empower the application of resulting insights to drive meaningful impact at the point of care. Leveraging its Platform, unparalleled proprietary datasets, and industry-leading subject matter expertise, Inovalon enables better care, efficiency, and financial performance across the healthcare ecosystem. From health plans and provider organizations, to pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies, Inovalon’s unique achievement of value is delivered through the effective progression of “Turning Data into Insight, and Insight into Action®.” Supporting thousands of clients, including 24 of the top 25 U.S. health plans, 22 of the top 25 global pharma companies, 19 of the top 25 U.S. healthcare provider systems, and many of the leading pharmacy organizations, device manufacturers, and other healthcare industry constituents, Inovalon’s technology platforms and analytics are informed by data pertaining to more than 980,000 physicians, 546,000 clinical facilities, 287 million Americans, and 48 billion medical events. For more information, visit www.inovalon.com.

Contact:

Inovalon

Kim E. Collins

Senior Vice President

Phone: 301-809-4000 x1473

kcollins@inovalon.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.