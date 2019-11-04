Ruhnn Announces Corporate Headquarters Relocation

/EIN News/ -- HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ruhnn Holding Limited (“Ruhnn” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RUHN), the largest internet key opinion leader (“KOL”) facilitator in China as measured by revenue in 2018, according to Frost & Sullivan, today announced the relocation of its corporate headquarters, as part of the Company’s long-term strategic expansion plans. The Company’s new corporate headquarters is located at Floor 8-12, Building No. 2, Hangzhou Lvgu Innovation Center in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, China. The new office location offers a larger footprint and upgraded office facilities, allowing the Company to provide an elevated employee experience.



In addition, in October 2019, one of the Company’s major subsidiaries also relocated its workplace to a new and upgraded office, located in the downtown area of Hangzhou, to meet the business expansion needs.

“We are thrilled to relocate our corporate headquarters to support the needs of our dynamic business and operations. The new corporate headquarters includes upgraded office amenities and larger workspaces, all designed to enhance collaboration and drive efficiency. This move is a both strategic and logical next step in our growth strategy, allowing Ruhnn to better accommodate future business expansion, while simultaneously, providing a nurturing environment to foster team innovation as well as attract and retain local talent,” Mr. Min Feng, founder and Chairman of Ruhnn, commented. “We are looking forward to sustained and healthy growth at our new home as we continue to strengthen our leading position in China’s KOL e-commerce industry.”

About Ruhnn Holding Limited

Ruhnn Holding Limited is the largest internet key opinion leader (“KOL”) facilitator in China as measured by revenue in 2018, according to Frost & Sullivan. The Company connects influential KOLs who engage and impact their fans on the internet to its vast commercial network to build the brands of fashion products. Ruhnn pioneered the commercialization of the KOL ecosystem in China, and operates under both full-service and platform models. The Company’s full-service model integrates key steps of the e-commerce value chain from product design and sourcing and online store operations to logistics and after-sale services. The platform model promotes products sold in third-party online stores and provides advertising services on KOL’s social media spaces to third-party merchants. As of June 30, 2019, the Company had 133 signed KOLs with an aggregate of 172.0 million fans across major social media platforms in China.

For more information, please visit: ir.ruhnn.com.

