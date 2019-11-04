Global Spend Analytics Industry
Spend Analytics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3. 4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 18. 2%. Software, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 18.
9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.4 Billion by the year 2025, Software will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 19.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$128.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$162.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Software will reach a market size of US$241.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 17.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$590.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Coupa Software Inc.; Empronc Solutions Pvt. Ltd.; IBM Corporation; Ivalua Inc.; Jaggaer; Oracle Corporation; SAP SE; SAS Institute, Inc.; Zycus Inc.
