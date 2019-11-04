Global Spunbond Nonwoven Industry

Spunbond Nonwoven market worldwide is projected to grow by US$7. 9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7. 9%. Disposable, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.

3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$12.8 Billion by the year 2025, Disposable will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$275 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$235.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Disposable will reach a market size of US$652.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Advance Nonwoven Vietnam Co., Ltd. (ANVIET); Advanced Fabrics (SAAF); Asahi Kasei Corporation; Bayteks Tekstil San. ve Tic. A.S.; Berry Plastics Corporation; DowDuPont, Inc.; Fiberweb (India) Ltd.; Fitesa S.A.; Gulsan Holding; Hydroweb GmbH; Johns Manville Corporation; Kimberly-Clark Corporation; Kolon Industries, Inc.; Kt Exports (India) Pvt. Ltd.; Kuraray Co., Ltd.; Mada Nonwovens Company Ltd.; Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.; Mogul Co., Ltd.; Radici Group; Sunshine Nonwoven Fabric Co., Ltd.; Toray Industries, Inc.; Ultra Nonwoven; Umzamo Nonwovens (Pty) Ltd.





