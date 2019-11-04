Nurse call systems market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 334. 7 Mn in the year 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 764. 2 Mn by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10% over the forecast period. The market for the nurse call systems is likely to contribute due to rising due technological advancement.

The advancement in the technology has led to upgrade the nurse call systems from the basic models that use to notify with red light alerts and few coded button and bells.



The advancements has led to use mobile and real-time technology that has improved the communication gaps and has resulted efficient tracking of the patients.The advancement has enabled in streamlining, customizing communication among the patients, nursing staff and caregivers to enhance patient satisfaction and improve quality of care.



For instance, with so many variable processes taking place throughout the hospital, a Real-Time Location System (RTLS) identifies the location of clinical staff members throughout the facility and integrates with your nurse call system to improve workflow, patient response times, automate records, and keep staff safe.

The global nurse call systems market, based on equipment is segmented into integrated communication systems, button systems, mobile systems and intercom systems.In 2018, the integrated communication system segment held the largest share of the market, by equipment.



Moreover, this segment of nurse call systems market is also expected to witness growth in its demand at a fastest CAGR of 10.4% during 2019 to 2027.

North America nurse call systems market, based on the technology was segmented into wired systems and wireless systems. Wired system segment led the market for nurse call systems in 2018, contributing a market share of 74.70% and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period from 2018 to 2027.

The nurse call systems market, based on application is segmented into emergency medical alarms, wanderer control, workflow support and others.Emergency medical alarms segment led the market for nurse call systems in 2018.



The emergency medical alarms offers advantages to nurses to communicate faster by creating real time alert and response tracking in minimal time, also helps in two way communication. Moreover, the emergency alarms also improve the work efficiency and helps in reducing the healthcare costs.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for nurse call systems included in the report are Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Alzheimer’s Society’s, Alzheimer’s Association, HealthManagement.org and others.

