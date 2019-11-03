How to Use Social Media for Building Your Brand Online - new article published by ORM Business Consultant Mike Meier

Blog of Mike Meier, Online Reputation Management Mike Meier, Online Reputation Management News about Mike Meier regarding business matters Profile of ORM Consultant Mike Meier Mike Meier, Marketing and Online Reputation Management Consultant

The newest article by business consultant Mike Meier discusses the essential factors for building a strong social media presence and gaining brand followers.

The goal of maintaining a social media presence is to give your audience a good reason to follow and engage with you and this cannot be achieved by using low-quality content.” — Business Consultant Mike Meier

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Almost every business, big or small, knows that having a website is necessary to survive in today’s highly competitive world. But, is just having a website enough? Definitely, not!Business Consultant Mike Meier who has been working for several Online Reputation Management (ORM) companies has published a new article on "How to Use Social Media for Building Your Brand Online." The complete article is available on his blog at https://mmeieresq.wixsite.com/website Just like traditional marketing, there are many essential components of digital marketing and developing a website is just one of them. Search engine optimization, content marketing, advertising, email marketing, and social media marketing are (or even more) vital for establishing a strong online presence for your brand. Simply put, there is no point of having a website without marketing it on different channels. It’s like you have started a business, but you aren’t telling anyone about it.When it comes to establishing your brand in the digital world, the best practice is to market your business on channels that your target audience is most active on – for most businesses these days, it is social media.Why Social Media Marketing Is ImportantWhen it comes to marketing, the key goal of businesses is to advertise their products and/or services to as many people as possible. With more than 3 billion active users, social media helps businesses to do just that.While this reason is alone enough to make social media marketing one of the most important parts of digital marketing, it offers many other benefits as well. Some of them are:* It allows businesses to directly reach out, communicate and connect with their target audience.* Social media marketing is probably the most cost-effective marketing tool. Not only creating profiles on social media is free; paid promotions also cost less than other marketing practices.* It is time-efficient. Businesses can market their products and/or services without having to go through long processes. Social media marketing also enables businesses to receive quick feedback.All these factors make it easier for businesses to create brand awareness, which, if done correctly, can lead to increased sales as well as help them earn customer trust and loyalty.Using Social Media for Building an Online PresenceHere are some of the most essential factors to building a social media presence and gaining the right followers i.e. your target audience:1. Choose the Right Platform(s)The very first and the most crucial step for a successful social media marketing strategy is to pick the right platform(s) – where your audience is present. There is no point of being present on a social media channel if your target audience doesn’t use it. Spreading the resources too thin is, in fact, considered counter-productive by marketing experts.For successful social media marketing, businesses first have to identify the platforms their target audience is present and most active on. For example, if a company is providing a product or service for business professionals, being active on Snapchat or Instagram is not going to help as much as using LinkedIn and Twitter.Simply put, you don’t need to be present on all social media platforms. Find the one(s) your target audience actively uses and focus on them only. Putting your energies into one or two platforms where you are sure of getting results is better than being present on all social media channels just for the sake of it.2. Be Active, But Do Not Ignore QualityWhile it is highly important to maintain an active presence on social media, you should never compromise quality. The whole purpose of being active on social media is to engage your target audience and engagement is directly dependent on the quality of content you share.A great way to ensure engagement is to create a blog and write relevant and helpful content for your audience. Also, you can share content from other authority sources. While content is the currency of digital marketing, remember that the quality of what you share is important.The goal of maintaining a social media presence is to give your audience a good reason to follow and engage with you and this cannot be achieved by using low-quality content.3. Set SMART GoalsWhile you must already have outlined the goals of your social media marketing strategy, make sure they are SMART i.e. Specific, measurable, Attainable, Relevant, and Time-bound.Having SMART goals can help you stay on track and prevent wasting of time and resources in activities that won’t help you achieve what you want. For example, if the goal of your social media marketing is to increase website traffic, you should come up with a strategy that will push the audience to visit your website and not just follow you on social media. Furthermore, you should specific your goals for each campaign you run for increasing your website traffic. For example, if you are providing an eBook for free, you should time-bound it as well as set a limit for how much increase in traffic you want.Bottom LineSocial media marketing is crucial to successful digital marketing. No matter how small or big your business is, you cannot survive in the business world without reaching out and engaging with your audience on the social networking channels they are most active at.The factors discussed above are some of the most essential ones for effective social media marketing, so make sure you remember them while crafting your strategy.*** Mike Meier is an experienced business consultant and editor. In recent years, he has consulted for various online reputation management companies and published several articles on that subject.News at: https://hype.news/mike-meier-business-consultant-attorney/n-70f55cf7-842a-4750-8f4e-973865cc8c4d/stories Profile at: https://solomonlawguild.com/mike-meier# News at: https://attorneygazette.com/mike-meier%2C-consultant# Blog: https://thelegalanalysis.blogspot.com/

Defining Reputation Management and Why It's Important



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.