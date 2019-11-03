Angola's vice president back home

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 3 - Angolan Vice president of Republic Bornito de Sousa arrived on Saturday afternoon in Luanda after attending in Gaberone, Botswana, the inauguration of the President-elect Mokgweetsi Eric Masisi on Friday.,

Bornito de Sousa was received at 4 de Fevereiro International Airport by Minister of State and Chief of the President’ Civil Affairs, Frederico Cardoso, and by senior officials of his Office.

The Vice President attended the event along with the presidents of Mozambique Filipe Nyusi, Zambia Edgar Lungo, and Zimbabwe Emerson Manangagwa.

On the sidelines of the ceremony, the Vice President delivered a message from President João Lourenço to Mokgweetsi Eric Masisi.

At the end of the audience, held at the Botswana International Convention Center, Bornito de Sousa told the press that Botswan’s statesman reiterated the existing friendship with the people of Angola.

He said that Angola's presence at the presidential inauguration ceremony may reflect the deepening of cooperation relations between the two member countries of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

During his stay in Gaberone, the Vice President, accompanied by the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Téte António, visited Angola's diplomatic representation in Botswana.

Political-diplomatic relations between Angola and Botswana date back to 18 February 1976.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.