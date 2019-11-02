President expresses interest in enlarging cooperation with Algeria

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 2 - Angolan head of State expressed Friday in Luanda the Government interest in enlarging and deepening the historical relations with the Algeria, in searching of new sectors of cooperation. ,

The intention is expressed in a message to his Algerian counterpart, Abdelkader Bensalah, ahead of celebration of 69th anniversary of that country's Revolution.

João Lourenço said the excellent relations between the two peoples have yielded results that encourage both countries in search of the new areas for advantageous co-operation in different sectors of national life of the two countries.

As for the 69 years of the Revolution, the Angolan president hopes that the people of Algeria enjoy the commemoration of the event, dignifying it through their commitment to efforts focused on peace, stability and development, particularly the patriots who have engaged in the construction of a strong, prosperous Algeria.

On behalf of people and Government of Angolans and on my own I have the honour to congratulate Your Excellency, people and Government of Algeria on 69th Anniversary of the Revolution of People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, underlined the President Joao Lourenço in the message, wishing good health and wellbeing to his counterpart.

