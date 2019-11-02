President Lourenço writes to Botswana counterpart

Gaborone, ANGOLA, November 2 - A message from Angolan President João Lourenço was on Friday delivered to his Botswana counterpart, Mokgweetsi Masisi, in Gaborone. ,

The message was handed over to Mokgweetsi Masisi by the Angolan vice-president, Bornito de Sousa, during an audience.

Speaking to journalists after the audience, Bornito de Sousa said President Lourenço’s message is related to Masisi and his party’s election in the general polls of 23 October.

The Botswana head of State started on Friday his second five-year term as President, following a swearing-in ceremony witnessed by Bornito de Sousa.

Attending the ceremony were the Presidents of Mozambique, Filipe Nyuzi, Zambia, Edgar Lungo, Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mokgweetsi Masisi (58) is Botswana’s fifth President since the country gained independence from Britain in September 1966.

He became Botswana’s President in April 2018, replacing Ian Khama, who stepped down in terms of the Constitution that limits the presidential tenure to ten years.

According to Bornito de Sousa, in the audience, President Masisi reaffirmed his friendship towards the people of Angola.

The audience was attended by the Angolan secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Téte António, and the ambassador to Botswana, Beatriz Morais.

Angola and Botswana established political and diplomatic relations on 18 February 1976.

