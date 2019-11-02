Angolan vice president attends Botswana statesman inauguration

Gaberone, ANGOLA, November 2 - Angolan Vice President of Republic Bornito de Sousa Friday in Gaberone witnessed the swearing in ceremony of Botswana President Mokgweetsi Eric Masisi for a five-year term.,

The 58-year-old politician and academic Mokgweetsi Masisi is the fifth president of Botswana since independence in September 1966.

In addition to the Angolan Vice President, the three-hour inauguration ceremony was also attended by politicians, including the opposition parties.

Presidents of Mozambique Filipe Nyusi, Zimbabwe Emmerson Manangagwa, and Zambia Edgar Lungo also witssed the event.

In his address, Masisi vowed to transform the country's economy.

He also pledged to promote peace and stability of the nation as well as crackdown on corruption.

In his 40-minute speech, Mokgweetsi Masisi, who was flanked by his wife, Neo Iane Masisi, promised to create various jobs, especially for youth, as well as to strengthen government structures, improve service delivery and combat HIV/AIDS in the country.

