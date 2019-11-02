Namibian diplomat visits Cuito Cuanavale Memorial

Menongue, ANGOLA, November 2 - Namibian Ambassador to Angola Patrick Nandago left Saturday for Cuito Cuanavale,189 km east of the capital of Cuando Cubango province, Menongue, to visit Cuito Cuanavale Battle Memorial, as tribute to the contribution to his country's Independence achieved in 1990.,

The diplomat, who has been in the region since Friday, stressed the role of Battle of Cuito Cuanavale.

According to him, the Battle of Cuito Cuanavale was instrumental in the Apartheid regime (South Africa)'s decision to accept the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution No. 435/78, on the Independence of Namibia.

Upon his arrival in Menongue, the diplomat who was speaking to the press, praised the province of Cuando Cubango for having accommodated many Namibians who share a common history with Angolans.

He said that relations between the States and peoples are increasingly strengthened, both in the area of ​​defence and security, in view of the border that Angola shares with Namibia.

He also stressed the initiatives to boost agriculture, trade and tourism.

Patrick Nandago's visit to Cuando Cubango province ends on Monday.

