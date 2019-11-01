DOE Responds to House Democrats Invitation for Closed Door, Star Chamber Deposition

On the record, attributable to DOE Press Secretary Shaylyn Hynes: "The Secretary will not partake in a secret star chamber inquisition where agency counsel is forbidden to be present. If the committee is interested in conducting a serious proceeding they are welcome to send for the Secretary’s consideration an invitation to participate in an open hearing where the Department’s counsel can be present and the American people can witness." ### News Media Contact: (202) 586-4940



