New Guidance on Ways for Professionals such as Attorneys and Physicians to Deal with Negativity on Facebook

EyeOnReputation Website, Online Reputation Management, Bethesda, MD EyeOnReputation Logo, Online Reputation Management News about EyeOnReputation, online reputation management Blog of EyeOnReputation, online reputation management EyeOnReputation location in Bethesda, MD

Facebook is potentially the number one online platform for promoting brands and professional services. A new blog article explains how to handle negativity.

Facebook is considered a simple and friendly medium for connecting with their clients with plenty of ways to promote their brands, but Facebook is not all rainbows and butterflies.” — Kim Nagata, manager, EyeOnReputation

BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Facebook is probably the number one online platform for promoting brands. Since Facebook has two billion users, it is considered to be the best marketing platform around the globe. Many businesses promote their brand via Facebook as it gives them the potential to reach out to their potential and repeat clients in an interactive manner.The online reputation management company EyeOnReputation has set up a Blog with articles on how to improve a Professional's Online Reputation. The newest article provides guidance on negativity on Facebook. See https://eyeonreputation.com/articles-on-reputation Brands do not find any form of a barrier when it comes to communicating with their audiences. “This is precisely why Facebook is considered to be a simple and friendly medium for connecting with their clients with plenty of ways to promote their brands,” explains Kim Nagata, operations manager at the online reputation company EyeOnReputation.As the saying goes “with the good, comes the bad,” Facebook is not all rainbows and butterflies. One of the problems that brands face is negative feedback from Facebook users. Unfortunately, not many brands are aware of how to handle the hate and negativity on their Facebook posts. By not handling it smartly, they can end up putting a dent in their image and losing precious customers.To keep your brand’s image intact and your valuable consumers closer, here are some clever ways on how to deal with negativity on Facebook.1. Never Remove Negative Comments or PostsMany brands are tempted to remove negative comments from their Facebook posts. However, you should never do this. If you remove hateful comments from an unsatisfied customer, they will come back, probably angrier and more irritated.By not deleting the negative comments show that you aren’t afraid of criticism. The smartest way to respond to negative feedback is by apologizing and sympathizing with your upset customer. This will show that you are respectful of your customers and care for their feelings. Your humble and apologetic response may help tame their temper also. This sensible gesture may prevent you from losing your customers’ trust.However, the only time it is ideal to delete a comment is when you are absolutely sure that the comment is from a troll, aiming to abuse your brand. In such a scenario, it wouldn’t be wrong to delete the comment.2. Never Feel Bogged Down and Respond with KindnessBeing humans, it is natural for us to get affected by negative posts. If you feel discouraged every time you see a negative response, you will never be able to do better for your brand. The key is to not let negative feedback set you back.Rise above the hate and look for the root problem that may have given rise to a negative response from your customer and try fixing that. This is the only way for your brand to grow and you will see your brand’s social presence flourishing in no time.During this entire process, you need to keep in mind that your customers are your first priority and you must do whatever you can to keep them happy and satisfied. That means, responding to them graciously even when you are crying on the inside.3. Keep Track of Your CustomersThe issue may have been fixed but that doesn’t mean that the commenter is gone away for good. Whether you have had a positive or off-putting interaction with the customer, it is likely that they will come back again and communicate with you in some capacity.A Social Customer Service tool will help you maintain track with your previous customers so that if they come back again, you are aware of it and can tackle accordingly.4. Don’t Hesitate to Apologize When It’s Your FaultFor some brands, saying “sorry” is the hardest word ever. You will not be a lesser person if you apologize to your customer. This just goes to show that you are a bigger person if you apologize heartily. If you know that your product has failed to impress your customer, you should definitely apologize then.Make sure that your apology is followed by a replacement or refund offer. You can start with by saying “we are sorry that you did not receive the customer service you expected from us”. This will land a positive image to your brand. You will surely win over your upset customer with an earnest apology.Follow these wise ways to how to deal with negativity on Facebook and convert your angry customers into a happy and lasting advocate of your brand.About EyeOnReputationEyeOnReputation provides Online Reputation Management for Professionals such as Attorneys and Medical Doctors. EyeOnReputation is based in Bethesda, Maryland.Website: https://EyeOnReputation.com Blog: https://eyeonreputation.com/articles-on-reputation News: https://hype.news/eyeonreputation-us/ News: https://www.prlog.org/12796366-eyeonreputation-publishes-blog-with-articles-on-reputation-management.html News: https://eyeonreputation.com/news

Reputation management in the digital era | Zoltán Tűndik | TEDxTirguMures



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.