West Town Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Town Bancorp, Inc. (OTC PINK: WTWB) (the "Company" or "West Town"), the financial holding company for West Town Bank & Trust, announced today its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Highlights include the following:



Third quarter net income of $2.15 million or $0.95 per diluted share, compared to $1.03 million or $0.33 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2018.

Return on average assets of 2.93%, compared to 0.76% for the third quarter of 2018.

Return on average common equity of 12.49%, compared to 5.29% for the third quarter of 2018.

Return on average tangible common equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) of 17.94%, compared to 8.74% for the third quarter of 2018.

Windsor Advantage, LLC (“Windsor”) processing and servicing revenue of $2.39 million as compared to $1.79 million for the same period last year.

As previously announced, on May 6, 2019 Sound Bank, formerly a wholly owned subsidiary of West Town, completed a recapitalization that resulted in a significant reduction in West Town’s ownership position in the bank, which, effective October 1, 2019, changed its name to Dogwood State Bank. Due to the reduction in West Town’s ownership position, the financial results for the Company for the third quarter of 2019 are deconsolidated from the financial results of Sound Bank. Therefore, on a comparative basis, the Company’s financial results for the third quarter of 2019 do not include any operating impact from Sound Bank whereas the financial results for the third quarter of 2018 are impacted by the performance of Sound Bank.

Eric Bergevin, President and CEO, commented, “We are pleased with the results of our first full quarter since the Sound Bank recapitalization. The Company was able to deliver net income which, excluding past fair value adjustments and gains on consolidation, showed significant improvement over previous pre-recapitalization quarters, and we were able to do so with a smaller asset base and reduced outstanding share levels as a result of our recent stock repurchase program. This resulted in a strong improvement in our earnings per share. Windsor had another good quarter with $2.4 million in revenue, driven by a 6th consecutive quarter of increased servicing revenue. In addition, our government guaranteed lending department originated loan commitments of $22.9 million and earned $983,000 in revenue for the third quarter. Finally, given the strong liquidity position of the Company following the divestiture of our controlling interest in Sound Bank, we believe the share repurchases we made were an effective use of our excess cash, resulting in an accretive impact on our earnings per share this quarter and, we anticipate, in future periods.”

During the third quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased 574,919 shares of its voting and nonvoting common stock and all of its outstanding warrants. In addition, the Company paid off a $1.9 million line of credit balance while keeping the line available for future use if needed.

BALANCE SHEET

At September 30, 2019, the Company’s total assets were $309.3 million, net loans held for investment were $211.8 million, loans held for sale were $14.0 million, total deposits were $231.9 million and total shareholder’s equity was $66.5 million. Compared with September 30, 2018, total assets decreased $242.2 million or 44%, loans held for investment decreased $95.5 million or 31%, loans held for sale decreased $1.9 million or 12%, total deposits decreased $168.2 million or 42%, and total shareholders’ equity decreased $9.9 million or 13%. The decreases in assets, loans and deposits were a result of the Sound Bank recapitalization and elimination of Sound Bank from the consolidated financials as of May 6, 2019. The decrease in total shareholders’ equity resulted from the Company’s stock repurchase program partially offset by an increase in retained earnings.



CAPITAL LEVELS

At September 30, 2019, the regulatory capital ratios of West Town Bank & Trust exceeded the minimum thresholds established for well-capitalized banks under applicable banking regulations.

“Well Capitalized”

Minimums West Town

Bank & Trust Tier 1 common equity ratio 6.50 % 15.32 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 8.00 % 15.32 % Total risk-based capital ratio 10.00 % 16.58 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 5.00 % 13.09 %

The Company’s book value per common share increased from $25.31 at September 30, 2018 to $29.86 at September 30, 2019. The Company’s tangible book value per common share (a non-GAAP financial measure) increased from $15.30 at September 30, 2018 to $20.57 at September 30, 2019 due primarily to the gain on deconsolidation of Sound Bank and the subsequent removal of the intangible assets associated with Sound Bank from the consolidated financial statements.

ASSET QUALITY

The Company’s nonperforming assets to total assets ratio increased 91 basis points from 1.30% at September 30, 2018 to 2.21% at September 30, 2019 primarily due to the removal of Sound Bank from the consolidated financial statements. Nonaccrual loans decreased $993,000 as of September 30, 2019 as compared to the prior year while foreclosed assets increased $1.2 million compared to September 30, 2018.

The Company recorded a $200,000 provision for loan losses during the third quarter of 2019 as compared to a provision of $789,000 in third quarter 2018. The Company recorded $138,000 in net charge-offs during the third quarter 2019 with the remaining provision expense due to volume growth.

(Dollars in thousands) 9/30/19 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18 9/30/18 Nonaccrual loans – originated $ 4,813 $ 3,290 $ 4,666 $ 6,538 $ 5,806 Nonaccrual loans – acquired - - 262 272 280 Foreclosed assets - originated 2,028 2,069 2,493 723 796 90 days past due and still accruing – originated - - 407 67 3 90 days past due and still accruing – acquired - - 421 251 280 Total nonperforming assets 6,841 5,359 8,249 7,851 7,165 Total nonperforming assets – originated 6,841 5,359 7,566 7,328 6,605 Net charge-offs $ 138 $ 200 $ 58 $ 334 $ 725 Annualized net charge-offs to total average portfolio loans 0.25 % 0.27 % 0.05 % 0.31 % 0.68 % Ratio of total nonperforming assets to total assets 2.21 % 1.77 % 1.40 % 1.41 % 1.30 % Ratio of total nonperforming loans to total net portfolio loans 2.31 % 1.57 % 1.38 % 1.74 % 1.56 % Ratio of total allowance for loan losses to total portfolio loans 1.64 % 1.62 % 0.98 % 0.97 % 0.95 %

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 decreased $2.4 million or 46% in comparison to the third quarter 2018, primarily due to the deconsolidation of Sound Bank from the consolidated financial statements as of May 6, 2019. The net interest margin decreased from 4.45% for the third quarter 2018 to 4.39% for the third quarter 2019. The margin compression is largely related to the increase in the cost of funds from 1.18% to 1.80%, due primarily to the deconsolidation of Sound Bank from the Company’s consolidated financial statements and the inclusion of the $9,990,000 resulting equity investment in Sound Bank in the Company’s investment portfolio, which reduced the Company’s average yield on assets and net interest margin by approximately 23 basis points and 18 basis points, respectively, due to the lack of dividend income.

Three Months Ended Year-to-Date (Dollars in thousands) 9/30/19 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18 9/30/18 9/30/19 9/30/18 Average balances: Loans $ 220,939 $ 297,501 $ 435,583 $ 424,758 $ 426,160 $ 317,221 $ 436,189 Investment securities 21,111 20,960 21,119 21,060 15,377 21,063 13,575 Interest-bearing balances and other 16,801 47,025 54,690 41,472 28,481 39,367 25,527 Total interest-earning assets 258,851 365,486 511,392 487,290 470,018 377,651 475,291 Noninterest deposits 47,199 75,643 112,836 96,068 90,073 78,319 85,324 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits 170,390 234,603 338,682 319,900 294,502 247,275 296,315 Borrowed funds 6,452 17,204 37,852 50,792 63,356 20,387 72,697 Total interest-bearing liabilities 176,842 251,807 376,534 370,692 357,858 267,662 369,012 Total assets 300,011 416,840 576,640 553,855 536,172 430,151 536,869 Common shareholders' equity 68,448 82,090 78,698 77,817 77,129 76,375 72,659 Tangible common equity (1) 47,636 57,825 48,918 47,695 46,667 51,456 51,408 Interest income/expense: Loans $ 3,698 $ 4,607 $ 6,523 $ 6,379 $ 6,329 $ 14,828 $ 18,942 Investment securities 76 100 167 171 111 343 280 Interest-bearing balances and other 105 241 356 248 170 702 416 Total interest income 3,879 4,948 7,046 6,798 6,610 15,873 19,638 Deposits 942 1,104 1,432 1,169 906 3,478 2,492 Borrowings 72 172 330 396 431 574 1,283 Total interest expense 1,014 1,276 1,762 1,565 1,337 4,052 3,775 Net interest income $ 2,865 $ 3,672 $ 5,284 $ 5,233 $ 5,273 $ 11,821 $ 15,863 (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Tangible common equity is calculated by subtracting intangible assets from common shareholders' equity





Three Months Ended Year-to-Date 9/30/19 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18 9/30/18 9/30/19 9/30/18 Average yields and costs: Loans 6.64 % 6.21 % 6.07 % 5.96 % 5.89 % 6.25 % 5.76 % Investment securities 1.44 % 1.91 % 3.16 % 3.25 % 2.89 % 2.17 % 2.65 % Interest-bearing balances and other 2.48 % 2.06 % 2.64 % 2.37 % 2.37 % 2.38 % 2.07 % Total interest-earning assets 5.95 % 5.43 % 5.59 % 5.53 % 5.58 % 5.61 % 5.50 % Interest-bearing deposits 2.19 % 1.89 % 1.71 % 1.45 % 1.22 % 1.88 % 1.08 % Borrowed funds 4.43 % 4.01 % 3.54 % 3.09 % 2.70 % 3.76 % 2.22 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.27 % 2.03 % 1.90 % 1.67 % 1.48 % 2.02 % 1.31 % Cost of funds 1.80 % 1.56 % 1.46 % 1.33 % 1.18 % 1.57 % 1.07 % Net interest margin 4.39 % 4.03 % 4.19 % 4.26 % 4.45 % 4.18 % 4.47 %

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $4.6 million, an increase of $685,000 as compared to the same prior year period. Specific items to note include:

Windsor processing and servicing revenue totaled $2.4 million, an increase of $600,000 or 34% as compared to the $1.8 million in income earned from the investment in Windsor during the same prior year period. The increase is directly attributable to the continued growth in the volume in the servicing portfolio as the company brings in new customers.

Government lending revenue of $983,000 was a decrease of $138,000 or 12% in comparison to the third quarter of 2018.

Mortgage revenue totaled $975,000, an increase of $484,000 or 99% as compared to the third quarter 2018. Loans originated for secondary market sale increased from $13.6 million in the third quarter 2018 to $26.4 million in the third quarter 2019.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense for the third quarter 2019 was $4.4 million, a decrease of $2.6 million or 37%, from $7.0 million for the third quarter 2018. The decreases in compensation, occupancy, data processing, communications and other operating expenses are primarily related to the deconsolidation of Sound Bank from the consolidated financial statements as of May 6, 2019. Also impacting noninterest expenses for the quarter were decreased loan and legal related expenses pertaining to the guaranteed loan portfolio as the Company was able to recapture some of its previously expensed costs due to pari passu loss sharing and expense sharing agreements resulting in a negative expense for the quarter, which is nonrecurring.

ABOUT WEST TOWN BANCORP, INC.

West Town Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company based in Raleigh, NC. The Company is the holding company for West Town Bank & Trust, an Illinois state-chartered bank. West Town Bank & Trust provides banking services through its two full-service offices located in the greater Chicago area. The Company is also the parent company of: Windsor Advantage, LLC, a loan servicing company; West Town Insurance Agency, Inc., an insurance agency; Patriarch, LLC, a real estate management company; SBA Loan Documentation Services, LLC, a loan documentation origination company; and Glenwood Structured Finance, LLC, a loan broker and large loan syndication company. The Company is registered with, and supervised by, the Federal Reserve. West Town Bank & Trust’s primary regulators are the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation and the FDIC.

For more information, visit https://www.westtownbank.com/

Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time this release was prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," variations of these words, and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause a difference include, among others: changes in the national and local economies or market conditions; changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, and asset quality, including real estate and other collateral values; changes in Small Business Administration rules, regulations, or loan products, including the section 7(a) program; changes in other government guaranteed loan programs or our ability to participate in such programs; changes in tax law, including the impact of such changes on our tax assets and liabilities; future governmental shutdowns that may impact revenues associated with our lending and other operations that are dependent on government guaranteed loan programs; changes in banking regulations and accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to implement integration plans and other consequences associated with the Company’s acquisition and divesture activities; the failure of our strategic investments or acquisitions to perform as anticipated and the impact of any impairments to our intangible assets, such as goodwill; the impact of our strategic initiatives on our ability to retain key employees, and the impact of competition from traditional or new sources. These, and other factors that may emerge, could cause decisions and actual results to differ materially from current expectations. The Company assumes no obligation to revise, update, or clarify forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this release.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Ending Balance (Dollars in thousands, unaudited) 9/30/19 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18 9/30/18 Assets

Cash and due from banks $ 4,085 $ 2,665 $ 5,433 $ 5,005 5,292 Interest-bearing deposits 18,814 17,196 72,382 43,448 38,779 Total cash and cash equivalents 22,899 19,861 77,815 48,453 44,071 Securities, at fair value 21,804 20,716 21,031 21,332 20,615 Loans held for sale 13,965 14,902 11,037 16,552 15,819 Loans held for investment: Originated loans 211,647 209,492 336,505 322,038 307,166 Acquired loans, net - - 81,978 88,556 101,311 Allowance for loan and lease losses (3,462 ) (3,400 ) (4,115 ) (4,000 ) (3,900 ) Net loans held for investment 208,185 206,092 414,368 406,594 404,577 Premises and equipment, net 4,795 4,832 12,099 12,166 12,263 Foreclosed assets 2,028 2,069 2,493 723 796 Servicing assets 3,053 3,220 3,619 3,952 4,280 Bank owned life insurance 4,993 4,964 9,090 9,034 8,977 Accrued interest receivable 1,079 1,196 1,637 1,637 1,758 Goodwill 12,721 12,721 19,737 19,745 19,745 Other intangible assets, net 7,968 8,154 9,827 10,157 10,493 Other assets 5,779 4,638 8,066 4,979 8,100 Total assets $ 309,269 $ 303,365 $ 590,819 $ 555,324 $ 551,494 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest bearing $ 54,380 $ 46,068 $ 128,435 $ 97,777 $ 94,829 Interest-bearing 177,472 164,619 345,581 335,140 305,257 Total deposits 231,852 210,687 474,016 432,917 400,086 Borrowings 2,382 5,868 26,294 33,781 65,667 Accrued interest payable 424 433 927 868 550 Other liabilities 8,092 7,562 9,860 10,189 8,746 Total liabilities 242,750 224,550 511,097 477,755 475,049 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, voting 2,206 2,674 2,749 2,686 2,666 Common stock, non-voting 22 129 329 329 329 Additional paid in capital 24,771 38,557 45,287 44,760 44,576 Retained earnings 39,446 37,375 31,273 29,928 29,154 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 74 80 84 (134 ) (280 ) Total shareholders’ equity 66,519 78,815 79,722 77,569 76,445 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 309,269 $ 303,365 $ 590,819 $ 555,324 $ 551,494

Financial Performance (Consolidated) (Dollars in thousands except share Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended and per share data; unaudited) 9/30/19 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18 9/30/18 9/30/19 9/30/18 Interest income Loans $ 3,698 $ 4,607 $ 6,523 $ 6,379 $ 6,329 $ 14,828 $ 18,942 Invesment securities and deposits 181 341 523 419 281 1,045 696 Total interest income 3,879 4,948 7,046 6,798 6,610 15,873 19,638 Interest expense Interest on deposits 942 1,104 1,432 1,169 906 3,478 2,492 Interest on borrowed funds 72 172 330 396 431 574 1,283 Total interest expense 1,014 1,276 1,762 1,565 1,337 4,052 3,775 Net interest income 2,865 3,672 5,284 5,233 5,273 11,821 15,863 Provision for loan losses 200 477 173 434 789 850 1,519 Noninterest income Windsor processing and servicing revenue 2,391 2,581 2,086 2,116 1,791 7,058 3,474 Government lending 983 1,754 880 1,793 1,121 3,617 8,416 Mortgage 975 1,113 435 359 491 2,523 1,814 Bank-owned life insurance 29 44 56 58 59 129 180 Service charge 23 99 226 228 196 348 637 Gain on deconsolidation of Sound Bank - 6,635 - - - 6,635 - Gain on consolidation of Windsor - - - - - - 4,776 Income from Windsor investment - - - - - - 933 Other noninterest 153 92 122 163 211 367 516 Total noninterest income 4,554 12,318 3,805 4,717 3,869 20,677 20,746 Noninterest expense Compensation 3,199 3,385 4,261 4,689 4,245 10,845 11,561 Occupancy and equipment 343 338 506 536 522 1,187 1,397 Loan and special assets (523 ) 510 179 437 67 166 836 Professional services 432 569 582 511 437 1,583 1,028 Data processing 161 198 345 381 326 704 964 Communications 33 110 226 208 191 369 629 Advertising 51 109 112 135 147 272 619 Loss on sale of foreclosed assets - 35 21 - - 56 41 Transaction-related expenses 1 916 43 31 5 960 93 Other operating expenses 681 1,040 1,179 1,259 1,013 2,900 2,995 Total noninterest expense 4,378 7,210 7,454 8,187 6,953 19,042 20,163 Income before income taxes 2,841 8,303 1,462 1,329 1,400 12,606 14,927 Income tax expense 687 2,174 397 373 372 3,258 3,747 Net income $ 2,154 $ 6,129 $ 1,065 $ 956 $ 1,028 $ 9,348 $ 11,180 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.97 $ 2.03 $ 0.35 $ 0.31 $ 0.34 $ 2.58 $ 3.76 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.95 $ 2.00 $ 0.34 $ 0.30 $ 0.33 $ 2.47 $ 3.60 Weighted average common shares outstanding 2,328 2,997 3,054 3,008 2,996 2,980 2,976 Diluted average common shares outstanding 2,369 3,045 3,115 3,124 3,127 3,115 3,106





Performance Ratios Three Months Ended Year-to-Date 9/30/19 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18 9/30/18 9/30/19 9/30/18 PER COMMON SHARE Basic earnings per common share $ 0.97 $ 2.03 $ 0.35 $ 0.31 $ 0.34 $ 2.58 $ 3.76 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.95 $ 2.00 $ 0.34 $ 0.30 $ 0.33 $ 2.47 $ 3.60 Book value per common share $ 29.86 $ 28.12 $ 25.70 $ 25.52 $ 25.31 $ 29.86 $ 25.31 Tangible book value per common share $ 20.57 $ 20.67 $ 16.17 $ 15.68 $ 15.30 $ 20.57 $ 15.30 FINANCIAL RATIOS (ANNUALIZED)

Return on average assets 2.93 % 5.98 % 0.75 % 0.68 % 0.76 % 2.91 % 2.78 % Return on average common shareholders' equity 12.49 % 30.35 % 5.48 % 4.87 % 5.29 % 16.36 % 20.56 % Return on tangible common equity 17.94 % 42.51 % 8.83 % 7.95 % 8.40 % 24.29 % 29.08 % Net interest margin (FTE) 4.39 % 4.03 % 4.19 % 4.26 % 4.45 % 4.18 % 4.46 % Efficiency ratio (1) 59.0 % 77.1 % 82.0 % 82.3 % 76.1 % 69.9 % 63.0 % (1) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less transaction-related costs by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, less gains or losses on sale of securities and consolidation and the fair value adjustment on the equity investment in Sound Bank

Contact: Eric Bergevin, 252-482-4400





