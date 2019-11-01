Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Ill., Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq CM: OTTW), the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, FSB (the “Bank”), announced net income of $0.5 million, or $0.18 per basic and diluted common share for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to net income of $0.6 million, or $0.18 per basic and diluted common share for the three months ended September 30, 2018. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the bank announced net income of $1.38 million, or $0.44 per basic and diluted common share, compared to net income of $1.43 million, or $0.44 per basic and diluted common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. During the third quarter of 2019, the Company experienced an increase in loan originations and a slight increase in non-performing loans. Non-performing loans increased from $1.5 million at December 31, 2018 to $2.0 million at September 30, 2019, which caused the ratio of non-performing loans to gross loans to increase from 0.63% at December 31, 2018 to 0.80% at September 30, 2019. Additionally, through September 30, 2019, the Company has repurchased a total of 327,089 shares of its common stock at an average price of $13.96 per share as part of the stock repurchase program approved on November 7, 2018 and its previous stock repurchase program that expired in November, 2018.



Comparison of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018

Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $544,916 compared to net income of $590,143 for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The decrease in net income of $45,227 or 7.7%, was primarily attributed to a $47,594 decrease in net interest income after provision for loan losses and an increase in total other expenses of $332,101, which were partially offset by an increase in total other income of $321,013 and a decrease in tax expense of $13,455.



Net interest income decreased by $0.01 million, or 0.4%, to $2.29 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, from $2.30 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. Interest and dividend income increased $0.3 million, or 11.9%, primarily due to an increase in the average balances of interest-earning assets of $27.6 million. The increase in net interest income was partially offset by an increase in interest expense as the average cost of funds increased 47 basis points to 1.44% for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The net interest margin decreased 36 basis points during the three months ended September 30, 2019 to 3.25% from 3.61%.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $0.1 million for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018. The allowance for loan losses was $2.8 million, or 1.13% of total gross loans at September 30, 2019 compared to $2.6 million, or 1.14% of gross loans at September 30, 2018. Net recoveries during the third quarter of 2019 were $(22) thousand compared to net charge-offs of $17 thousand during the third quarter of 2018. General reserves were higher at September 30, 2019, when compared to September 30, 2018, primarily due to the balances in most loan categories increasing during the twelve months ended September 30, 2019. This increase in the allowance due to loan growth was partially offset by improvements in historical loss levels. Although non-performing loans increased, the necessary reserves on non-performing loans as of September 30, 2019 were approximately $140,000 lower than they were as of September 30, 2018 due to the transfer of one non-performing loan to Foreclosed Real Estate, the charge-off of the specific reserve for another non-performing loan and an improvement in the payment status of several other non-performing loans.

Total other income increased $0.4 million to $1.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to $0.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The increase was primarily due to an increase in gains on the sale of loans, an increase in origination of mortgage servicing rights, an increase in loan origination and servicing income and an increase in other income. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in gain on sale of foreclosed real estate.

Total other expense increased $0.3 million, or 15.9%, to $2.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to $2.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The increase was primarily due to greater costs in the salaries and employee benefits category due to the addition of a commercial lender and a senior credit analyst. Most expense categories are higher for the 2019 period than in 2018.

The Company recorded income tax expense of $0.2 million for both of the three-month periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018.

Comparison of Results of Operations for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018

Net income was $1.38 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 which is a $0.05 million decrease from $1.43 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2018. The decrease in net income was primarily the result of total other expense and tax expense increasing more than the increase in total other income and net interest income after provision for loan losses.



Net interest income increased by $0.24 million, or 3.5%, to $7.05 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, from $6.81 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Interest and dividend income increased $1.2 million, or 14.4%, primarily due to an increase in the average balances of interest-earning assets of $24.0 million. The increase in interest and dividend income was partially offset by an increase in interest expense as the average cost of funds increased 46 basis points to 1.34% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The net interest margin decreased 20 basis points, or 5.51% during the nine months ended September 30, 2019 to 3.43% from 3.63% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $0.4 million for both of the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018. The allowance for loan losses was $2.8 million, or 1.13% of total gross loans at September 30, 2019 compared to $2.5 million, or 1.14% of gross loans at September 30, 2018. Net charge-offs during the first nine months of both 2019 and 2018 were $0.3 million. General reserves were higher at September 30, 2019, when compared to September 30, 2018, primarily due to the balances in all loan categories increasing during the twelve months ended September 30, 2019. This increase in the allowance due to loan growth was partially offset by improvements in historical loss levels. Although non-performing loans increased, the necessary reserves on non-performing loans as of September 30, 2019 were approximately $140,000 lower than they were as of September 30, 2018 due to the transfer of one non-performing loan to Foreclosed Real Estate, the charge-off of the specific reserve for another non-performing loan and an improvement in the payment status of several other non-performing loans.

Total other income increased slightly to $1.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to $1.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The increase was primarily due to an increase in gains on sale of loans, an increase in the origination of mortgage servicing rights, an increase in loan origination and servicing income and an increase in other income. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in customer service fees and a decrease in gain on sale of foreclosed real estate.

Total other expense increased $0.4 million, or 6.5%, to $6.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to $6.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The increase was primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits, legal and professional fees and data processing costs. These increases were offset in reductions in loan expense and other expense.

The Company recorded income tax expense of approximately $0.5 million for both of the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018.

Comparison of Financial Condition at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018

Total consolidated assets as of September 30, 2019 were $304.2 million, an increase of $11.4 million, or 3.9%, from $292.8 million at December 31, 2018. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $7.3 million in the net loan portfolio, an increase in time deposits of $3.5 million, increases in cash and cash equivalents of $2.3 million, an increase in loans held for sale of $1.6 million, and an increase in Foreclosed Real Estate of $0.2 million. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in federal funds sold of $1.7 million, a decrease in securities available for sale of $1.4 million and an overall $0.4 million decrease in the remaining other asset categories.

Cash and cash equivalents increased $2.3 million, or 27.4%, to $10.7 million at September 30, 2019 from $8.4 million at December 31, 2018. The increase in cash and cash equivalents was primarily a result of cash provided by financing activities of $9.9 million and cash provided by operating activities of $0.1 million exceeding cash used in investing activities of $7.7 million.

Securities available for sale decreased $1.4 million, or 5.5%, to $24.1 million at September 30, 2019 from $25.5 million at December 31, 2018, as paydowns, calls, and maturities exceeded new securities purchases.

Net loans increased by $7.3 million, or 3.1%, to $243.2 million at September 30, 2019 compared to $235.9 million at December 31, 2018 primarily as a result of a $7.3 million increase in one-to-four family loans, a $6.8 million increase in commercial loans and a $4.1 million increase in consumer direct loans. The increases were off set by decreases of $5.1 million in non-residential real estate loans and $5.8 million in purchased auto loans.

Total deposits increased $16.4 million, or 7.3%, to $239.8 million at September 30, 2019 from $223.4 million at December 31, 2018. For the period ended September 30, 2019, checking accounts increased by $5.5 million and certificates of deposit increased by $14.5 million as compared to December 31, 2018. The increases were offset by a decrease in non-interest bearing checking accounts of $0.3 million, a decrease in savings accounts of $0.1 million and a decrease in money market accounts of $3.2 million as compared to December 31, 2018.

FHLB advances decreased $2.0 million, or 16.5% to $10.1 million at September 30, 2019 compared to $12.1 million at December 31, 2018. The decrease was related to the maturing of several advances with short term maturities that had been used to fund loan growth during the second quarter of 2019.

Stockholders’ equity decreased $2.5 million, or 4.7% to $50.3 million at September 30, 2019 from $52.8 million at December 31, 2018. The decrease reflects $2.7 million used to repurchase and cancel 190,868 outstanding shares of Company common stock and $1.8 million in cash dividends. The decreases were partially offset by an increase of $0.4 million in other comprehensive income due to an increase in the fair value of securities available for sale, net income of $1.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and proceeds from stock options exercised.

About Ottawa Bancorp, Inc.

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, FSB which provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The Bank offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificates of deposit, and various retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio includes one-to-four family residential mortgage, multi-family and non-residential real estate, commercial, and construction loans as well as auto loans and home equity lines of credit. Ottawa Savings Bank, FSB was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois. For more information about the Company and the Bank, please visit www.ottawasavings.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements in this release that are not strictly historical are forward-looking and are based upon current expectations that may differ materially from actual results. These forward-looking statements, identified by words such as “will,” “expected,” “believe,” and “prospects,” involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. These risks and uncertainties involve general economic trends and changes in interest rates, increased competition, changes in consumer demand for financial services, the possibility of unforeseen events affecting the industry generally, the uncertainties associated with newly developed or acquired operations, and market disruptions. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements publicly to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unforeseen events, except as required to be reported under the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. & Subsidiary Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 4,053,800 $ 2,416,568 Interest bearing deposits 6,627,649 6,013,890 Total cash and cash equivalents 10,681,449 8,430,458 Time deposits 3,736,000 250,000 Federal funds sold 3,947,000 5,663,000 Securities available for sale 24,089,350 25,533,767 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $2,774,442 and $2,627,738 at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 243,244,687 235,926,419 Loans held for sale 1,571,495 - Premises and equipment, net 6,564,106 6,621,080 Accrued interest receivable 800,805 824,542 Foreclosed real estate 196,000 - Deferred tax assets 1,779,082 1,898,141 Cash value of life insurance 2,376,864 2,341,453 Goodwill 649,869 649,869 Core deposit intangible 184,500 228,000 Other assets 4,392,723 4,469,350 Total assets $ 304,213,930 $ 292,836,079 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 13,798,606 $ 14,057,719 Interest bearing 225,967,615 209,390,810 Total deposits 239,766,221 223,448,529 Accrued interest payable 10,068 5,648 FHLB advances 10,078,727 12,087,152 Other liabilities 4,022,383 4,470,384 Total liabilities 253,877,399 240,011,713 Stockholders' Equity Common stock, $.01 par value, 12,000,000 shares authorized; 3,170,554 and 3,358,922 shares issued at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 31,705 33,589 Additional paid-in-capital 32,976,828 35,579,606 Retained earnings 18,477,320 18,859,232 Unallocated ESOP shares (1,443,104 ) (1,576,616 ) Unallocated management recognition plan shares (32,962 ) (40,361 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 326,744 (31,084 ) Total stockholders' equity 50,336,531 52,824,366 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 304,213,930 $ 292,836,079





Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. & Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Operations Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 2,878,874 $ 2,596,019 $ 8,591,812 $ 7,541,652 Securities: Residential mortgage-backed and related securities 67,217 67,156 223,536 205,975 State and municipal securities 101,169 102,269 299,190 305,920 Dividends on non-marketable equity securities 6,387 5,079 19,098 14,473 Interest-bearing deposits 81,905 30,516 181,452 75,864 Total interest and dividend income 3,135,552 2,801,039 9,315,088 8,143,884 Interest expense: Deposits 774,630 454,352 2,055,165 1,187,481 Borrowings 68,413 46,584 209,559 143,129 Total interest expense 843,043 500,936 2,264,724 1,330,610 Net interest income 2,292,509 2,300,103 7,050,364 6,813,274 Provision for loan losses 105,000 65,000 405,000 377,500 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 2,187,509 2,235,103 6,645,364 6,435,774 Other income: Gain on sale of loans 370,387 155,656 628,678 464,527 Gain/(Loss) on sale of foreclosed real estate, net - 59,511 - 99,108 Loan origination and servicing income 291,677 244,351 646,068 615,369 Origination of mortgage servicing rights, net of amortization 111,316 4,124 98,581 26,977 Customer service fees 129,831 135,710 370,776 384,717 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 11,565 11,986 35,411 35,621 Gain/(Loss) on sale of repossessed assets, net 4,182 5,166 11,978 4,928 Other 42,532 23,973 88,478 72,607 Total other income 961,490 640,477 1,879,970 1,703,854 Other expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 1,393,099 1,139,592 3,679,948 3,255,532 Directors fees 43,000 43,000 129,000 137,750 Occupancy 171,352 159,892 499,362 494,353 Deposit insurance premium 2,000 17,107 33,565 49,933 Legal and professional services 105,469 89,623 303,402 279,273 Data processing 186,462 169,316 521,905 485,210 Loan expense 201,404 189,814 538,439 552,483 Valuation adjustments and expenses on foreclosed real estate 20,418 4,465 32,421 25,265 Other 302,536 280,830 901,287 957,569 Total other expenses 2,425,740 2,093,639 6,639,329 6,237,368 Income before income tax expense 723,259 781,941 1,886,005 1,902,260 Income tax expense 178,343 191,798 506,407 476,662 Net income $ 544,916 $ 590,143 $ 1,379,598 $ 1,425,598 Basic earnings per share $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.44 $ 0.44 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.44 $ 0.44 Dividends per share $ 0.063 $ 0.05 $ 0.563 $ 0.215





Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. & Subsidiary Selected Financial Data and Ratios (Unaudited) At September 30, At December 31, 2019 2018 (In thousands, except per share data) Financial Condition Data: Total Assets $ 304,214 $ 292,836 Loans, net (1) 243,245 235,926 Securities available for sale 24,089 25,534 Deposits 239,766 223,449 Stockholders' Equity 50,337 52,824 Book Value per common share $ 15.88 $ 15.73 Tangible Book Value per common share (2) $ 15.61 $ 15.47 (1) Net of loans in process, deferred loan (cost) fees and allowance for loan losses. (2) Non-GAAP measure. Excludes goodwill and core deposit intangible. Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In thousands, except per share data) (In thousands, except per share data) Operations Data: Total interest and dividend income $ 3,136 $ 2,801 $ 9,315 $ 8,144 Total interest expense 843 501 2,265 1,331 Net interest income 2,293 2,300 7,050 6,813 Provision for loan losses 105 65 405 377 Total other income 961 640 1,880 1,704 Total other expense 2,426 2,093 6,639 6,238 Income tax expense 178 192 506 477 Net income $ 545 $ 590 $ 1,380 $ 1,425 Basic earnings per share $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.44 $ 0.44 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.44 $ 0.44 Dividends per share $ 0.063 $ 0.05 $ 0.559 $ 0.215 At or for the At or for the Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets (5) 0.72 % 0.86 % 0.63 % 0.70 % Return on average stockholders' equity (5) 3.70 4.48 3.13 3.61 Average stockholders' equity to average assets 19.56 19.20 19.97 19.55 Stockholders' equity to total assets at end of period 16.55 18.96 16.55 18.96 Net interest rate spread (1) (5) 3.01 3.43 3.19 3.47 Net interest margin (2) (5) 3.25 3.62 3.43 3.63 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 120.57 123.44 121.92 123.66 Other expense to average assets 0.80 0.76 2.26 2.32 Efficiency ratio (3) 74.55 71.23 74.34 73.27 Dividend payout ratio 35.00 27.78 127.95 48.86





At or for the At or for the Nine Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 (unaudited) Regulatory Capital Ratios (4): Total risk-based capital (to risk-weighted assets) 21.59 % 21.08 % Tier 1 core capital (to risk-weighted assets) 20.34 19.88 Common equity Tier 1 (to risk-weighted assets) 20.34 19.88 Tier 1 leverage (to adjusted total assets) 15.14 15.16 Asset Quality Ratios: Net charge-offs to average gross loans outstanding (5) 0.32 0.16 Allowance for loan losses to gross loans outstanding 1.13 1.10 Non-performing loans to gross loans (6) 0.80 0.63 Non-performing assets to total assets (6) 0.73 0.54 Other Data: Number of full-service offices 3 3 (1) Represents the difference between the weighted average yield on average interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets. (3) Represents total other expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and total other income. (4) Ratios are for Ottawa Savings Bank. (5) Annualized. (6) Non-performing assets consist of non-performing loans, foreclosed real estate, and other foreclosed assets. Non-performing loans consist of all loans 90 days or more past due and all loans no longer accruing interest.

Contact: Craig Hepner

President and Chief Executive Officer

(815) 366-5437



