There were 659 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,099 in the last 365 days.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. Monthly Portfolio Update

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL) today released an updated Monthly portfolio statement as of October 31, 2019.

         
Issuer Name   Shareholding US $
Market Value		  % of Net
 Assets
AIB GROUP PLC   159,291 177,658 0.32
AMRYT PHARMA EMA CVR RTS   562,521 1,801,834 3.29
AMRYT PHARMA FDA CVR RTS   300,819 0 0.00
AMRYT PHARMA PLC   300,819 0 0.00
AMRYT PHARMA REVENUE CVR RTS   300,819 459,807 0.84
APPLEGREEN PLC   300,819 0 0.00
BANK OF IRELAND GROUP   251,921 1,505,985 2.75
C&C GROUP PLC   292,586 1,407,096 2.57
CAIRN HOMES PLC   336,019 1,654,001 3.02
CIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN   396,641 514,038 0.94
COVANTA HOLDING CORP   45,756 1,861,124 3.40
CRH PLC   73,043 1,054,741 1.93
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC   368,878 13,444,863 24.56
DCC PLC   322,959 1,909,039 3.49
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC   20,226 1,895,819 3.46
GLANBIA PLC   21,750 2,246,754 4.10
GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC   31,761 353,876 0.65
GRAFTON GROUP PLC   1,126,099 989,679 1.81
GREENCOAT RENEWABLES PLC   216,007 2,185,280 3.99
GREENCORE GROUP PLC   412,256 560,943 1.02
IPL PLASTICS INC   179,092 539,139 0.98
IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC   180,354 1,213,223 2.22
KERRY GROUP PLC   177,922 849,308 1.55
KINGSPAN GROUP PLC   7,017 848,345 1.55
MALIN CORPORATION PLC   64,284 3,330,993 6.08
MINCON GROUP PLC   123,085 494,196 0.90
ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC   718,130 800,930 1.46
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC ADR   21,273 111,511 0.20
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC   20,097 1,500,040 2.74
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC   186,881 2,517,814 4.60
TOTAL PRODUCE PLC   65,064 2,169,719 3.96
UDG HEALTHCARE PLC   748,397 1,218,643 2.23
UNIPHAR PLC   102,268 1,024,018 1.87
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEME   1,740,000 2,324,864 4.25

The holdings are subject to change at any point in time hereafter.
Investment Objective: The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL), a closed-end non-diversified investment company, seeks long-term capital appreciation through investment of at least 80% of its assets in a portfolio of Irish securities.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. is managed by KBI Global Investors (North America) Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of KBI Global Investors Ltd, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IRL. For further information, please contact the Fund at (800) 468-6475 or investor.query@newirelandfund.com Website:  newirelandfund.com

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.