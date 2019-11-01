THE NVBDC MATCHMAKER & VETS NIGHT OUT TO BE HELD IN COLUMBUS, OHIO ON NOVEMBER 5 & 6, 2019.

Nations leading veteran business certification organization General Richard Miller, President, NVBDC Ken Barrett Global Chief Diversity Officer, General Motors Bill Elmore "Architect of Veteran Business Law" Managing Director and Global Head of Military and Veterans Affairs for JPMorgan Chase

Frank LaRose, Ohio’s Secretary of State to speak at the National Veteran Business Development Council annual Veteran Business Matchmaker Conference in Columbus

The conference provides certified service-disabled & veteran-owned businesses from around the country to be introduced to over 50 of the nation's leading corporate decision makers.” — General Dick Miller

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frank LaRose, Ohio’s Secretary of State is scheduled to speak at 9:30 am on November 6th to the National Veteran Business Development Council ( NVBDC ) annual Veteran Business Matchmaker Conference in Columbus, Ohio. The conference provides certified service-disabled & veteran-owned businesses from around the country to be introduced to over 50 of the nation's leading corporate decision makers.Veterans have the opportunity to showcase their services to business leaders, and corporations enjoy the opportunity to engage with Veteran business owners who offer the products and services they need to enhance their supply base. Experience has demonstrated that our Veterans are motivated, capable and resourceful when it comes to providing the highest degree of quality to their customers.This event provides a forum to learn from some of the leading supplier diversity professionals. Various panels and “fire-side” type presentations allow both the supplier professionals and the Veterans to learn from their peers. The event attracts 100’s of Veteran business owners and will expose them to the largest corporations in the world. The economic impact of American Corporations accepting certified veteran businesses into their supply chain is estimated at over $80 Billion per year.Profiled below are the conference keynote speakers and schedule:Ken Barrett (November 5th, 12 noon)As General Motors’ first Global Chief Diversity Officer, Ken Barrett leads GM’s diversity and inclusion portfolio, which includes workforce diversity strategy, empowering employee resource groups, and fostering an inclusive culture that promotes diversity of thought to help GM compete and win in the marketplace. Prior to joining GM, Barrett, a retired Navy Captain, served as the Under Secretary of Defense’s acting director of the Office of Diversity Management and Equal Opportunity in Washington, D.C. He also served five years of award-winning performance as the U.S. Navy’s Diversity Director, where he achieved historic levels of minority and female officer additions and informational work-life balance initiatives. Barrett continues to set the bar high and is regarded as a thought leader and subject matter expert in global diversity.Mark A. Elliott (November 5th, 1:40 pm)Mark A. Elliott is a Managing Director and Global Head of Military and Veterans Affairs for JPMorgan Chase & Co. He oversees firm-wide, veteran-focused efforts around three strategic pillars: Employment, Small Business and Strategic Initiatives, and Acclimation and Development. Over nearly three decades serving in the U.S. Army, Mark commanded units at the company, battalion and brigade levels. Retiring as a Colonel, his assignments in both conventional and special missions’ units took him around the world including two deployments to Iraq, with his last serving as aide-de-camp to the commander of all forces in Iraq. Most recently, he was the Director of the Army’s Land Warfare Network at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. Mark joined JPMorgan Chase in 2015 as a senior strategist on Global Technology Infrastructure’s Strategy and Transformation team where he supported the firm’s efforts to create new ways of interacting with customers in a digital environment.Frank LaRose, Ohio’s Secretary of State (November 6th, 9:30 am)Frank LaRose took office as Ohio's 51st Secretary of State on January 14th, 2019. Prior to being elected to statewide office, he served two terms in the State Senate representing the 27th Senate District in northeast Ohio.As Ohio’s Secretary of State, LaRose is supporting Ohio entrepreneurs as the sole authority to receive and approve articles of incorporation for Ohio businesses.LaRose developed his strong work ethic and sense of responsibility at a young age while working on a small family-owned farm in northeast Ohio. After graduating from Copley High School, LaRose fulfilled a lifelong dream by enlisting in the United States Army with the 101st Airborne, and ultimately served in the U.S. Special Forces as a Green Beret. During his decade in uniform around the globe, LaRose received numerous commendations and honors, including the Bronze Star.William (Bill) Elmore (November 6th, 12 noon)William (Bill) Elmore known as the “architect” of the law that created Service Disabled and Veteran Owned Business as legal business entities in the Federal Government will be the NVBDC keynote speaker on November 6th at the National Veteran Business Matchmaker event in Columbus, Ohio. Bill will share with the audience the highest-level expertise on national veteran entrepreneurship programs, policies and history. Veteran business owners who attend the NVBDC National Veteran Business Matchmaking event will have the rare opportunity to meet the man that was the first Associate Administrator for Veterans Business Development in government history.Under Bill’s leadership the US Small Business Administration’s (SBA) increased veteran participation in government entrepreneurship support, training, financing and procurement programs by more than 400% over 12 years. His successes include SDVOSB and VOSB government contracting goal programs, V-WISE for women veterans and service member spouses, redesign and expansion of the VBOC program, initiating special financing programs, and creating the TAP-Boots to Business program. He is the person who opened Federal contracting for Veteran Businesses that directly led to the development of NVBDC and the $80 Billion market with America's supplier diversity programs.

NVBDC's Mission:
The NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.



