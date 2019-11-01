CloudCommerce Benefiting from Powerful Digital Advertising Trend

2019 is the first time digital advertising spending in the US will overtake traditional advertising

According to eMarketer’s latest forecast, this year will mark a major milestone in the world of advertising. For the first time, digital advertising spending in the US will be greater than traditional advertising spending. By 2023, digital advertising will exceed two-thirds of total media spending.

eMarketer further reports that total digital advertising spending in the US will grow 19.1% to $129.34 billion this year, surpassing traditional spend by nearly $20 billion. That means digital now accounts for 54.2% of total US advertising spending. Also, mobile now makes up more than two-thirds of digital advertising spending, totaling $87.06 billion in 2019.

“CloudCommerce has benefited greatly from this transition to digital advertising,” said Andrew Van Noy, the Company’s CEO. “Digital marketing is our strength and the reason we have attracted clients, such as Starr Insurance Companies and other major advertisers.”

Mr. Van Noy continued, “SWARM, our proprietary audience-driven business intelligence solution, is a driving force for us. SWARM is a behavioral science approach to audience creation and communication. By applying advanced data science, behavioral science, artificial intelligence, and market research techniques, SWARM helps marketers probe deep consumer motivations and triggers, in order to effectively predict and influence their actions. If marketers can influence action, they can get people to buy, change the opinion of, or support a particular brand, business, or person.”

CloudCommerce is a leading provider of advanced digital marketing solutions. Our flagship solution, SWARM, analyzes a robust mix of audience data to help businesses find who to talk to, what to say to them, and how to market to them. We do this by applying advanced data science, behavioral science, artificial intelligence, and market research techniques to discover, develop and create custom audiences for highly targeted digital marketing campaigns. We help clients solve marketing challenges, such as product marketing, brand awareness and customer acquisition. Our advanced digital marketing solutions continually deliver business success. Our goal is to become a leading global provider of audience-driven business intelligence and marketing solutions.

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Press Contact:

CloudCommerce, Inc.

Tel: (800) 673-0927

communications@cloudcommerce.com



